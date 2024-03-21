Scams | “Lauri Tähkä” fell in love with a woman in her fifties from Tampere, transferred 25,000 euros to her and quickly asked for help – In the background, a blunt scam

Three women imagined that they were communicating with an American movie star, a Korean actress and their favorite Finnish artist. Nothing was really what it seemed.

The district court of Pirkanmaa sentenced three women for money laundering crimes in a big romance scam.

Jenna Keto-Tokoi Aamulehti

9:04 am | Updated 15:16

Fifty In December 2020, a woman from Tampere got to know the favorite artist of many Finnish women on Instagram. A romantic relationship developed from messaging.

The woman went to the artist's concerts and continued to communicate with her crush. However, they did not meet.