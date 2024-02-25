Scams | In the voice of the manager, a large money transfer was requested – even in Finland, a fraud attempt made with artificial intelligence was revealed

The use of fake voice messages in so-called CEO scams is likely to become more common in Finland, the police estimate.

Finnish the CEO of the company asks the employees to make a large money transfer in a voice message sent via Whatsapp. The message is in English, and it comes from a profile with a picture of the CEO. A company operating in several countries uses English in its internal communication.

However, it quickly becomes clear to the employees that it is a scam, and the money will not be transferred. The message was not recorded by the manager himself. The fraudsters used artificial intelligence to create a voice message that sounded like the speech of a company director. The Whatsapp profile was also fake.

The fraud attempt was reported to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom's cyber security center. Center's special expert Juha Tretyakovin according to me, the message sounded very genuine.

“The manager had listened to the message himself and stated that it sounded very much like him,” says Tretyakov to STT.

Typically in CEO scams, the company's financial administration receives a message in which the scammer asks to transfer money to a specific account in the name of the CEO. The call or message can come from, for example, the company's head office located outside of Finland. They often refer to haste.

According to Tretyakov, so-called deep fake voice messages can be made with publicly available programs and devices. The term deep fake refers to a moving image or sound that appears real, which has been implemented with the help of artificial intelligence.

“With a sound sample of a few minutes, you can produce a sound that sounds believable.”

For example, companies' websites may have videos from which a voice sample of the executive can possibly be extracted.

The Cybersecurity Center has not received any other reports of similar scams.

Abroad instead, the fraudsters have succeeded in the CEO scam made with the help of artificial intelligence. In Hong Kong, criminals defrauded a company of around 23 million euros with an artificial intelligence scam, tells police. Several local media reported on the matter.

A financial management employee of a multinational company had received a message from the company's financial director in Britain. He had initially suspected that it was a scam because the message asked for a secret money transfer.

However, the employee completed the account transfer after participating in a video call with what appeared to be familiar colleagues. All coworkers were deep fake characters created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The US news channel CNN by in several other cases, criminals are believed to have cheated people out of money using deep fake technology.

Cyber ​​Security Center According to Tretyakov, using artificial intelligence in managing director scams is a natural continuation. In the past, these scams have been carried out, for example, by e-mail and text messages.

“Criminals adopt new technologies as they become available.”

According to Tretyakov, the creation of deep fake characters that communicate in real time in a video call requires large resources from criminals. Creating fake voice messages is clearly easier.

“This type of fake voice messages can be produced with an investment of tens of dollars.”

Tretyakov estimates that the use of artificial intelligence will become more common in managing director scams in Finland as well.

in Finland In recent years, there have been reports of several CEO scams in which criminals have taken even hundreds of thousands of euros from companies. Criminal inspector Jukkapekka Risu The Helsinki police tell STT that criminals defrauded an international company's Finnish subsidiary of 300,000 euros last January.

The criminals had called the office in Finland in the name of the company's CEO and requested payment. Instructions for the payment had come later in messages sent in the name of the company's lawyer. At least the case has not been solved yet.

Risu says that the actual perpetrators of CEO scams are rarely caught. Their perpetrators are often international criminals.

Instead, the fraud committed in 2019 has been partially resolved. In it, the criminals took 670,000 euros from a company operating in Hong Kong.

It wasn't a CEO scam. Risu says that in this case the criminals managed to break into the company's e-mail traffic and change the account number of the invoice in the message.

The money first came to the account of a company located in Finland, from where it was spread across Europe. Risu says that the criminals had recruited a Finnish company as a so-called business mule to receive the money. The authorities caught some of the criminals in a joint investigation of several countries.

Stick says that he has not come across any CEO scams that used voice messages or videos created by artificial intelligence. However, he considers it very likely that they will start to be made in Finland as well.

“CEO fraud is a professional, international crime. It doesn't require a very big additional spice to use current artificial intelligence programs to modify the sound if necessary,” says Risu.

According to Tretjakov of the Cybersecurity Center, the actions of companies and organizations have an impact on whether artificial intelligence scams become more common in Finland as well.

“If companies and organizations are vigilant and are able to combat frauds like this, maybe it will help a little to curb their spread.”