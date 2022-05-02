Scams in the Palermo area, the former councilor Giulio Cusumano and the artist Alessio Scarlata arrested

Is called Giulio Cusumano the former municipal councilor arrested at dawn today and ended up under house arrest on charges of fraud against the state and forging public documents. An artist is also under house arrest, Alessio Scarlata. The investigation by the Palermo Mobile Squad – “Anticorruption” Section, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, began after the complaint of a municipality official who allegedly told the investigators that he had suffered “pressure and intimidation“on the part of the two, Cusumano and Scarlata, to encourage cultural associations that are considered close and which operate in the Palermo theatrical world.

It thus emerged that in the context of the event “Palermo city of culture 2018“,” the two accomplices, de facto managers of some cultural associations and hidden project organizers, in order to obtain the liquidation of the funding from the Sant’Elia Foundation, allegedly presented an accounting report, containing false tax documentation with costs in non-existent or clearly inflated realities for the preparation of cultural initiatives, instead using the sums received as financing to pay off personal debts or for gifts to relatives and friends “, as the investigators.

Read also:

Affaritaliani.it at the Brothers of Italy programmatic conference in Milan

FdI, Meloni accuses the press. The gestures are eloquent. Video

Vittorio Feltri at the FdI Conference. Video. “In my future there is a grave …”

Filippo Facci at the FdI Conference. Video. “Meloni called me at 11.25pm”

Poll, Zaia the most loved governor. Mayors, Sala beats Gualtieri

Putin and the nuclear war? A great huge bluff. Like in poker …

Intesa Sanpaolo: the new shareholder plan of the group released

May 1st, Mattarella: “Recovery costs are not dead at work”. VIDEO

The Iren group acquires 100% of the share capital of SAP

Costa Venezia leaves from Istanbul to discover Turkey and Greece