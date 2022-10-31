Scams | Fraudulent messages are sent in the name of the enforcement agency, threatening confiscation

The enforcement agency text messages have been sent in the name, the recipient of which is threatened with confiscation.

To avoid confiscation, the messages ask the recipient to pay money via a link in the message. According to the enforcement agency, the links should not be opened and the fraudster should not be paid.

In its announcement, the enforcement agency reminds that it never sends payment reminders or payment links to customers via text message.

The enforcement agency says that it has taken measures due to fraudulent messages. Those who have received fraudulent messages are instructed to file a criminal complaint. It would be a good idea to report the messages to the customer service of the Bailiff’s Office as well.