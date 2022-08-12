Scams | Fraudsters send phishing messages on a housing classifieds website invoking the war in Ukraine: “You’re only helping a poor Ukrainian”

Etuovi.com warns of scam messages disguised as requests for help from a “poor Ukrainian”.

Apartments On the sales site Etuovi.com there are scam messages that aim to profit from the war in Ukraine. The site warns of scam messages prominently on its front page.

Fraudsters approach those who have submitted an apartment advertisement through the message function of the site, from which the contacts are forwarded to e-mail.

Etuovi.com product manager Antti Aittapello according to the scammers have “regularly and irregularly” sent messages through the site before, but since spring the situation in Ukraine has been invoked in the scams.

Screenshot from the Etuovi.com website, where users are warned about scam messages.

In the example case, the fraudster sends a message via the website to the person notifying the apartment, stating that he is interested in the “property”.

“Please contact me as soon as possible if the property is still available and I also have an offer for you,” the message says.

A message has been sent under the name or nickname Kovalenko Borysko, and the sender’s email address has a random series of numbers in addition to the name part.

According to Aittapello, other messages in circulation have also come from similar addresses consisting of initials and numbers.

“Obviously someone makes these and puts them out there with wide distribution in the hope that someone will grab them,” he says.

If there is a mistake in replying to the message, a long message disguised as a request for help will be sent to the e-mail.

The sender claims to be with the Red Cross in Ukraine and to arrive in Finland “as soon as possible”. According to the message, he is trying to send money and property away from the war.

“Everyone is moving everything they can out of Ukraine through various black market means, which is practically legal in times of war like this,” the message says.

The sender says that he uses the “Red Cross courier service” and that he is looking for a recipient in Finland for the shipment. A reward of 30,000 dollars is promised for the help. According to the message, this is “100 percent risk-free”.

“You’re just trying to help a poor Ukrainian save his artwork from being destroyed, and that’s your defense, so there’s no reason to panic.”

The approach of an unknown person through the site is explained by the fact that, based on the apartment advertisement, the recipient is a “real and genuine person”.

“Since the banks are not working, I cannot transfer this kind of money from Ukraine, so this is the best opportunity to do this.”

The shed field according to this, individual spam messages will always get through until the system learns to recognize and block them.

“During the summer, we have received almost ten contacts from people who have received these messages.”

Aittapelto describes the scam as a “textbook example”. He says that the exchange of messages may lead to money transfer requests.

“Finns are generally aware internet users. Fortunately, we are not aware that anyone has gone beyond the messages and given their money.”