Scams | Fraudster John Spano invented himself a grandfather and a million inheritance and no one asked after: “Small comma errors”

John Spano has already gone to prison three times for various fraud and forgery cases.

Serial con artist John Spano developed an incredibly detailed plot to make a fool of the NHL and make the big-dollar league look like a laughing stock.

“He is the kind of person we want as the owner of an NHL club.”

This was stated by the commissioner of the hockey series NHL Gary Bettman in 1997 From John Spano. Little did Bettman know, but he would soon learn.

Painfully through the heel.

The incredible-sounding story of Spano and the New York Islanders is one of imagination, deception and gullibility. The chain of events also tells a harsh story about how indifferent the NHL was to the clubs' new owner candidates even before the turn of the millennium.