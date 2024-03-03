Sunday, March 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scams | Fraudster John Spano invented himself a grandfather and a million inheritance and no one asked after: “Small comma errors”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Scams | Fraudster John Spano invented himself a grandfather and a million inheritance and no one asked after: “Small comma errors”

John Spano has already gone to prison three times for various fraud and forgery cases. Picture: John Giamundo/Getty Images, Image Processing IS

Serial con artist John Spano developed an incredibly detailed plot to make a fool of the NHL and make the big-dollar league look like a laughing stock.

He is the kind of person we want as the owner of an NHL club.”

This was stated by the commissioner of the hockey series NHL Gary Bettman in 1997 From John Spano. Little did Bettman know, but he would soon learn.

Painfully through the heel.

The incredible-sounding story of Spano and the New York Islanders is one of imagination, deception and gullibility. The chain of events also tells a harsh story about how indifferent the NHL was to the clubs' new owner candidates even before the turn of the millennium.

#Scams #Fraudster #John #Spano #invented #grandfather #million #inheritance #asked #Small #comma #errors

See also  Publicity Act The Prime Minister's Office keeps data in the government archives out of the public domain, legal scholars knock out the practice - “You can't start creating archives at will”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giulia Cecchettin, the father from Fazio launches his book: “Let men change”

Giulia Cecchettin, the father from Fazio launches his book: "Let men change"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result