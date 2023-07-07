Scams | Dozens of frauds to be investigated by the police: the message starts with the words “Mom, my phone is wet”

In the latest scams, the victim receives a message from the scammer in which the child says that his phone got wet and that he needs money.

With the police there are currently dozens of frauds under investigation in which victims have been cheated of money via text messages, the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa informs.

In many cases, the scammer poses as the victim’s child. In recent scams, the victim receives a message from the scammer in which the child says that his phone got wet and that he needs money.

In some cases, the scammer sends a message to the parent in the name of the child, telling them that their phone number has changed. After this, the scammer pretending to be a child claims that he has problems with the bank and asks the parent to transfer money to the scammer’s account. Scammers may ask victims for money under the pretext that they are having trouble paying a loan because their bank credentials are allegedly on a wet phone.

In scam messages the victim is usually instructed to mark the name of a complete stranger as the recipient of the payment, but the victim has still believed in the authenticity of the message.

The police say that the accounts to which the victims have transferred their funds have been both domestic and foreign. In recent scams, Finns’ funds have ended up either in traditional currency or converted into cryptocurrencies in different parts of Europe.

According to the police, dozens of Western New Zealanders have lost large sums of money due to scams. In a few cases, victims have lost money to scammers, up to tens of thousands of euros.

The police urges those who have been scammed to immediately contact their bank and the police.