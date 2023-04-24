Scams | Compensation of hundreds of thousands of euros from the state for those who lost their money in the Wincapita scam

Thousands of people lost their investments in a pyramid scheme that started in 2003.

Over 20 people will receive a total of hundreds of thousands of euros in compensation from the state for lawsuits related to the pyramid scam Wincapita, decided the district court of Pohjois Savo.

The lawsuits concern negative compensation decisions made by the Court Registry Center (ORK) under the Ministry of Justice. A total of 44 people had sued the government for damages related to the Wincapita scam.

The district court of Pohjois-Savo decided that the undisputed compensation amounts demanded by the interested parties, i.e. a total of almost 706,000 euros with interest, will be paid from state funds. The court gave its decision last Wednesday. Some of the lawsuits pending in the district court have yet to be resolved.

Thousands of people lost money in the Wincapita scam that came under police investigation in 2008. Since then, a total of almost 1,500 people applied for compensation for their losses from ORK. Almost 350 of them were left with no money, and in addition, some of the defrauded received only part of the compensation they demanded. Almost all those who were deprived of compensation have not filed a lawsuit.

ORK told that in 2020 it will pay a total of EUR 22.9 million in compensation. In the compensation applications received by ORK, a total of EUR 30.3 million in compensation was demanded.

In the Wincapita case, the compensation will be paid from the money previously seized as proceeds of crime. ORK said in the fall of 2020 that it had recovered a total of EUR 34.2 million in criminal proceeds by then. A total of EUR 63.9 million of the proceeds of crime obtained from Wincapita had been sentenced to be forfeited to the state.

Wincapita, which started in 2003, promised those who invested in it to get rich quickly through, for example, currency trading.

Criminal law victims have the right to apply for compensation from ORK in such cases where the benefit obtained by the crime has been sentenced to be forfeited to the state and the forfeiture penalty has been enforced. After receiving the compensation application, ORK has the right to decide whether it will pay the compensation applicant from state funds.

The owners of the lawsuits, which have now been resolved in the district court of Pohjois Savo, had applied for damages from ORK for their Wincapita losses. ORK, however, considered that the compensation debts have been time-barred at the point when the lawsuits have been initiated in the district court. Therefore, ORK rejected the compensation claims of the concerned owners.

The district court of Pohjois-Savo has now resolved 26 lawsuits. The court considered that the ORK should not have examined the statute of limitations of the compensation claims for 25 claims. One of the lawsuits was dismissed, because the court considered that ORK had already paid the compensation demanded in it.

The court ordered that the undisputed compensation amounts demanded by the concerned owners be paid from state funds, i.e. a total of almost 706,000 euros with interest. The compensation amounts for an individual concerned person vary from around 4,700 euros to around 151,000 euros.

The district court of Pohjois Savo could not say on Friday when the decision will be made on the remaining 18 lawsuits.

Hannu Kailajärvi, the founder of Wincapita, was sentenced to five years in prison for gross fraud and money-collecting crime in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

As an investment club marketed Wincapita was based on a pyramid scheme. A pyramid scheme, or pyramid game, is a way to collect money for the initiators of the collection. Collecting is often accompanied by the belief of investing in some exceptionally productive object. New people need to be recruited into the pyramid scheme, who by joining the activity will generate profit for the people who were already involved.

In the case of Wincapita, currency trading and betting were presented as investment targets. The alleged money-making machine was a computer program that predicted movements in exchange rates, which was supposed to guarantee members an annual return of up to 400 percent.

In reality, Wincapital had no other source of income than the funds invested by the members who joined the club.

An investment company managed from abroad operated in Finland for several years via the internet. Wincapita, which started operations in 2003, initially operated under the names GiiClub and WinClub. The community closed its website in March 2008.

Wincapita has been described as the biggest investment scam in Finnish history. The Central Criminal Police started investigating the skein in 2008.

Wincapitan founder Hannu Kailajärvi was sentenced in the Helsinki Court of Appeal to five years in prison for gross fraud and the crime of collecting money. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict in a 2014 decision. Kailajärvi was also ordered to forfeit to the state more than six million euros of the financial benefit generated by the crime.

At first, the police suspected that around 10,000 people had invested a total of more than 50 million euros through Wincapita. In the end, the investment amount grew to almost 93 million euros. According to the Court of Appeal, more than six million euros of the invested amount were transferred to Kailajärvi’s own accounts.

Millions of euros were transferred from the investment amount to the personal accounts of the club members. Some of those who made investments made a profit, but thousands of people lost their invested money.

According to the Court of Appeal, numerous people who invested in Wincapita were at risk of financial damage and financial damage in the amount of at least 57 million euros.

Since then, more than 600 people who invested in Wincapita have been sentenced to forfeit their criminal benefits to the state, because they were deemed to have benefited from the crime committed by Kailajärvi. The last forfeiture sanction became legally binding in the summer of 2020.