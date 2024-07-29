Monday, July 29, 2024
Scams | Association: There are many scams in the name of S-bank

July 29, 2024
in World Europe
Scams | Association: There are many scams in the name of S-bank
A scam that has been circulating a lot lately tells you to “update your credit card account within 48 hours.”

S-bank there are a large number of scam messages circulating in the names, informs the Finnish Telemarkkintintiliitto association. S-bank itself has also previously informed several times about scams in its name.

According to the Telemarkkintoni liitto, one scam message that has been actively circulating recently is titled with the words “Important notice about the status of your S-Bank account”. The message asks to update the credit card account within 48 hours.

The message can be identified as a scam by, among other things, typos and clumsy expressions such as “Good customer”, as well as the two thank-yous and closing salutations at the end, the telemarkinningtiliitto says in its release.

To avoid fraud, you should always check the sender’s information and go to the service by typing the official address into the browser instead of using the links in the message. If you have been the victim of a scam, you should contact your bank to close your credit cards.

The Finnish Telemarketing Association, among other things, provides its members with direct marketing bans to companies engaged in direct marketing.

