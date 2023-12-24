Government has released tips to avoid fraud that involve sending false emails with unnecessary charges

Scams targeting MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) tend to intensify at the end of the year, according to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship. The organ released this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) tips on how to avoid fraud related to the category.

The government advises small business owners to file a police report at the police station if a scam is identified. The ideal is to gather as much evidence as possible about the case and present it to the authorities.

Read the ministry's guidelines below:

website for formalization – the only place where the MEI registration can be opened is the Entrepreneur Portal . There is no fee charged to join the category. There are fake virtual addresses for scammers to make money;

payment documents – charging fees Never is sent by email, post, SMS, Whatsapp or other platform chat. The monthly DAS guide (Simples Nacional Collection Document) is only issued on the portal or on the official individual microentrepreneur app

suspicious emails – criminals can send an electronic message requesting corrections to the category’s annual declaration. The government and official bodies do not request this type of procedure. “Don’t click on unknown links”says the Ministry of Entrepreneurship;

loan proposals – some financial institutions and the government itself may offer credit proposals at lower rates. However, it is recommended that entrepreneurs always be wary of offers via WhatsApp, SMS or social media;

membership charges – MEI does not need to be affiliated with entities or unions to work in the category;

accounting – microentrepreneurs can operate legally without needing to hire an accountant. Some companies are obliged, but this is not the case for this category.

HOW MEI WORKS

According to the data most recent of Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), Brazil had 11.6 million MEIs in November 2023.

The individual microentrepreneur can open a CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) and, in a certain way, represent your own company. You also pay less taxes than if you acted as an individual. Instead of contributing an amount proportional to your revenue, you pay a fixed amount monthly in the range of R$60.

The entrepreneur receives access to labor rights, such as maternity leave, sick pay and pay INSS (National Social Security Institute) for retirement. Here are the other benefits:

may sell to the government;

access to banking products and services such as credit;

issuance of invoices;

by disability retirement

death pension (for family).

There are around 460 activities that can be carried out by MEIs. The federal government provides a list of professions that authorize registration.

The other criteria relate to the following themes:

age – you must be over 18 years old;

invoicing – can earn up to R$81,000 annually (R$6,750 per month). If the value exceeds the stipulated amount by more than 20% (R$97,200), the worker must change their business model. There is no minimum value imposed to register;

business – MEI cannot be associated with another company as a partner or owner. It is also prohibited to have partners in your own company;

employees – the entrepreneur can only have one contractor in his business. Hiring must be under the CLT (Consolidation of labor laws).

Foreigners can become MEIs, as long as they have a National Migration Registration Card, a Provisional National Migration Registration Document or an Asylum Request Protocol.

