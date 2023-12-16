Scams | A woman appeared for the driver's license theory test with a cheat sheet under her skirt

In the driver's license theory tests, they try to cheat at the agent level, while those who aspire to the wheel try to get the easy way. An expert tells about imaginative arts.

Woman came to take the driver's license theory test, but soon his behavior started to get weird. The woman had a long skirt that she rolled up as the test progressed.

It turned out that under the skirt were light jeans with the answers to the exam questions written on the surface.

This is just one registered case and the tip of the iceberg of a strange fraud that has become embedded in theory test performance situations in Finland.

“There are many ways and techniques,” sums up the leading expert Jussi Pohjonen Transport and Communications Agency From Traficom.

Some of them are like from an agent movie.

Driving license to put it simply, a driver's license is required, which is divided into two parts: driving and theory.

The driving test – colloquially known as “inssiajo” – is done in traffic, and the theory test is done on a tablet computer in the test facilities of Ajovarma, which offers the service. In the latter, the applicant usually has half an hour to answer questions about traffic rules.

This year, 113 fraudulent entrepreneurs have already been caught in this test. The number increased by a third compared to last year.

Smart devices are collected before entering the test room, but that's when catalistic means come into play. Smartwatches, earbuds and cameras.

“Camera technology is well developed. […]. Very small cameras can be found in pens, [paidan] buttons and even eyeglass frames,” says Pohjonen.

“Some of it is equipment intended purely for prank purposes, but some takes a professional-level camera image, which can be used, for example, to record the test situation.”

In this case, you can screw up the exam and learn everything by heart for a new attempt. Alternatively, questions can be sold online. In addition to digital gimmicks, traditional methods are tried: fuse notes and even bribing the supervisor.

And that's not all: there are known cases where someone other than the applicant takes the exam. Pohjonen uses the word “stunts” for them. Apparently, a more experienced but similar-looking driver has tried to do the test on behalf of another.

“We are trying to ensure competence and knowledge level, and if another person takes the test, then at that point we are in pretty dangerous waters. The right person is not necessarily suitable or qualified for the driver's duties.”

Why how come some people act like this?

“There are many kinds of motives. There are people who, for example, due to insufficient language skills, may have difficulties taking the exam otherwise, so they resort to cheating,” says Pohjonen.

Traficom does not publicly specify the backgrounds of fraudulent entrepreneurs, but language problems paint a picture of applicants with a foreign background who are interested in professional driving. For example needed to drive a taxi A card issued in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Norway, even if the driver already has a driving license from somewhere else.

This is also signaled by the need for interpreters and the related ambiguities. The helper called in may have given the correct answers, even though he should only interpret the test.

Many who got caught, in Pohjonen's words, wanted to “straighten out the corners” and therefore failed to take the test.

“Let's go straight to the degree and think that through it we will get to, for example, a profession faster.”

Caught up the increase in the number sounds like a worrying direction, but according to Pohjonen, it does not indicate a trend. The phenomenon is explained by tighter control.

This year, surveillance cameras were installed in the exam rooms, and next year the exams will be recorded in case of subsequent inspections. Staff are trained to recognize typical covert methods.

If cheating is discovered, the exam is stopped immediately, and the sanctions vary depending on the situation. The easiest way is to take a new test orally with the supervisor. The heavy gable is the criminal report.

“If necessary, the right to drive can be interfered with retroactively, i.e. it is canceled if it is discovered afterwards that the right was obtained fraudulently.”

Are there drivers on the streets who have fraudulently passed the tests?

“I believe that the chance of getting caught is quite high at the moment. We can effectively screen, but of course every fraudster is ultimately a risk to traffic safety. The final control is left to the police.”

The silver lining is the other side of the degree, driving. There, an expert will stop the card if the driver is in an alley of the traffic rules.