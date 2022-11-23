Imperia – The investigations have got the move from confidences to investigators about some scams carried out in a French town: thus a 56-year-old Italian, domiciled in Dolceacquabut formally residing abroad, was arrested by the agents of the Ventimiglia police station as found in possession of false documents and strongly suspected of having committed several scams in Francewith forgeries, scams and impersonation.

Using false documents and personal data of other individuals, including also a recently deceased personthe man allegedly had a French debit card in his name to buy valuables.

After the first investigations, the agents verified some irregularities, which they allowed a personal search and also of his apartment in Dolceacqua.

In the man’s house, the policemen seized four fake Italian identity cards, each of which was registered to a person with different personal data and with the photo of the arrested person, four French credit cards, some invoices from French companies, a checkbook from the French post office and an employment contract with a French company. All in the name of unsuspecting people.

The man was also reported for receiving stolen goods and selling fake products, as he was found in possession of five watches, perfect imitations of the best known Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Among the items seized are smartphones, Italian and French telephone cards, various correspondence and paper notes deemed of investigative interest.

The first investigations also made it possible to verify the use of e-mail addresses bearing personal data of some of the victims of the scams.

After the validation of the arrest, the fifty-six year old was subjected to the precautionary measure of the daily obligation to sign in the Public Security Bureau.