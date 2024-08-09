Scams | 76-year-old Margarita Nora narrowly dodged the Tori scam – These are the methods scammers now use

Scams|Tori.fi does not send text messages or e-mails to its customers asking for bank information in order to receive payment.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Phishing attempts made in the name of Tori.fi have become more common. Scams fish for online bank credentials and card information. Phishing usually takes place outside the site, for example by e-mail. Customers are advised to conduct transactions on Tor’s website or application.

Tori.fi phishing attempts made in the name have become more common, says the manager of the trading website Jenni Tuomisto. According to him, the background of these scams is international crime.

“All in all, this is really frustrating,” says Tuomisto.

The police have also informed about several things done in the name of the Toridiili service scamsin which people’s online bank credentials and card information are fished. After receiving the information, money has been taken from the accounts.

Toridiili is a voluntary additional service of Tori.fi, which allows you to pay for and send products purchased through the site. The purpose is that the payment goes automatically through a secure interface.

In the market sold children’s clothes Margarita Nora76, is one of the victims of the phishing attempt.

After the sale announcement was published, Nora received three messages sent in the name of Tori to her own e-mail address, inquiring about the clothes she was selling.

The offers were not visible on her Tori.fi account, but Nora thought it was due to a data outage. However, he was suspicious of the messages from the beginning.

Nora answered the first couple of emails, inquiring whether the products are still available. When they started asking him about paying with Toridiil, he stopped answering.

“I hate giving out any information online.”

Next up day, Nora decided to compare the emails with the offer that her friend had sent her through Tor as an experiment.

“That’s when I realized that the other three were pure scams.”

According to Nora, the scam messages looked really genuine, as they had, among other things, the right kind of logo. He noticed the scam only from the email addresses, which were really strange in the scam messages compared to the genuine announcement.

Nora is grateful that she knew how to suspect a scam.

“I’m such a novice who has to learn everything the hard way. Fortunately, I am skeptical by nature.”

Tori.fi according to manager Jenni Tuomisto, the scams at Tori have been well controlled. Fishing for bank IDs and card information practically always takes place outside the website, for example by e-mail.

The Court therefore urges customers to handle all trading-related communications on Tor’s website or application. He reminds that Tori.fi does not send its customers links that redirect them away from the site. Payment information is also not requested by e-mail or text message.

If you suspect that you have given your bank details to a fraudster, the first thing you should do is contact your bank. In this case, the account or card may be closed in time, when the greatest damage may be avoided.

This one after that, you must report the fraud to the police. The court also urges you to contact Tori support, even if the fraud committed in the name of Tori did not happen on the Tori platform.

According to the court, you should contact Tori support with a low threshold, and you can always report strange e-mails, for example. Mere suspicion of a fraudulent attempt is therefore enough.

“This way we can maintain an overall picture of the situation. We are able to develop our processes when we know what kind of contacts our customers receive outside of Tor,” says Tuomisto.