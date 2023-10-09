A Mossos patrol. Carles Ribas

The Mossos d’Esquadra have dismantled a criminal group that stole 70,000 euros from an 86-year-old woman after deceiving her with a false gas check previously scheduled by telephone and posing as a professional service. The scammers visited the victim, whom they chose because of her special vulnerability, posing as two workers, and while one distracted her by doing maintenance work, the other searched the home to look for money, jewelry and the savings book.

In total, five arrests have already been made and there are three more individuals being sought and captured for allegedly belonging to the same criminal group. The dismantling is the result of the investigative work of the Investigation Unit of the Sants-Montjuïc police station based on the complaint of the elderly woman, who received a call to her home landline on February 1, 2023 in which she was He warned that he would receive a visit from some workers shortly to check the gas.

After a few minutes, a man and a woman visited her posing as conductors and, while one distracted her by pretending to carry out some type of technical maintenance, the other took the opportunity to steal jewelry and a savings book, which had the secret code written down. . Days later the victim realized that her bank book and several pieces of jewelry were missing and when she went to the bank she realized that 70,000 euros had been stolen from her savings, extracted from several transfers and withdrawals. .

The alleged perpetrators were part of a group specialized in robberies of older people, who were tricked into entering their homes and being able to search for money, jewelry and bank books or credit cards without raising suspicions. According to the Mossos, if they did not find the secret code on the cards or notebooks written down, they did not hesitate to intimidate the victim or use violence to obtain it.

