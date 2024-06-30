Scammers Start Selling Tickets to Rapper Kanye West’s Concert in Moscow

Fraudsters have started selling tickets to the concert of American rapper Kanye West in Moscow. This reports Izvestia newspaper on its Telegram channel.

Advertisements for the sale of tickets to the rapper’s concert began to appear online after news of his arrival in Russia. Information about Kanye West’s possible performance in Moscow was spread back in May. It was assumed that the concert would take place on June 8, the artist’s birthday. However, this information was later denied.

According to journalist Ksenia Sobchak, Kanye West came to Moscow for the birthday of Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy. She said that the musician will go to look at the venues for the concert, but there will be no performance on these days.

Earlier it was reported that representatives of the Luzhniki concert venue responded to rumors about holding a Kanye West concert. They denied the announcement of West’s supposedly planned concert.