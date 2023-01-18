Victims of electronic phishing attempts revealed new methods spread on social media, aimed at hacking smartphones, accounts, and personal and banking information, using tempting fake images of people, public scenes, discounts and savings offers, or prizes, financial aid, etc., where hacking and electronic blackmail take place immediately. Click on the image link.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against being attracted to seductive images that may be a trap, and to ensure the identity of the sender, not to share personal information or respond to any conversation from an unknown source, and to beware of accepting friend requests from anonymous people through social media platforms.

In detail, Muhammad Borai said that he periodically monitors, during his use of social media platforms, fake links, that use pictures and video clips, that attract attention, and some of them reach him via “WhatsApp”, pointing out that his phone was hacked some time ago, because of clicking on an image link. Later, it turned out that it was a virus sent by an unknown person, and his bank details were stolen, and an amount of money was stolen from his account.

And (Umm Abdullah) stated that she saw an advertisement topped with a banner image of an offer to buy pizza, at an attractive price, which made her believe it, and after clicking on the image link, she entered a fake page, to carry out the purchase, and later discovered that she had been subjected to a fraud and the card data was stolen.

Others, who have lost their personal accounts on social media programs and websites, warned against accepting fake friendships that reach them, as they are just a means of penetration, and the identity of the sender of the friend request must be confirmed, so that they are not exposed to electronic fraud.

Mahmoud Ali, a specialist in the field of information technology, said that cybercrime is developing and spreading rapidly in the world, with the spread of the use of social media, pointing out that hackers continue to devise different ways to carry out their crimes, including creating image links, with certain codes, loaded with With penetrating viruses, once you click on the image link, the user’s device is hacked and controlled remotely.

He pointed out that the hacker always plays on the psychological and emotional side of the victim, so he programs the hacking tool accordingly, as he sends or publishes fake links, inviting him to watch a specific picture or video clip, and this picture may be of a girl or a well-known personality, or a fabricated accident, or For fake offers, which arouses the user’s curiosity, who quickly clicks on the image link to find out the details, which makes him a victim of electronic hacking and blackmail.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned the public against trusting unknown people through social media, and providing them with data, information, or personal photos that may be used in electronic extortion, avoiding entering suspicious sites, being careful when dealing with strangers or unidentified people, and not accepting Communicate with and trust them, or send private and sensitive photos or data.

And she urged, in the event of exposure to cases of electronic extortion, the necessity of not submitting to the blackmailers, not responding to their requests, or sending any sums of money under the pressure of the threat, and communicating quickly with the “Aman” service, which operates around the clock and in complete secrecy, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626)or by text messages (2828)or via e-mail ([email protected])or through the smart application of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

Electronic crimes

Abu Dhabi Police is implementing an awareness campaign entitled “Be Careful”, with the aim of enhancing community awareness of emerging forms of cybercrime of several types, such as telephone fraud, extortion, bullying, electronic begging, and fictitious employment.

She stated that the campaign focuses on raising awareness among the public of internet users and smart devices of the need to preserve their private data and information, and not to disclose it, in order to avoid falling victim to organizations whose aim is to destabilize stability and security, and cause chaos in society.

She pointed out that it aims to warn all segments of society of the dangers of cybercrime, stressing keenness to crack down on fraudsters, arrest them and confront their renewed criminal methods, with advanced security precautions.