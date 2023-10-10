“It’s not me! Don’t deposit anything, I’m not asking for money”, says the deputy on social media

The federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) said this Tuesday (October 10, 2023) that alleged scammers are pretending to be her in messages to ask for money in her name. The congresswoman advised that people not transfer money if requested. “They are scamming me on my cell phone, using my photo, asking for money. It’s not me! Don’t deposit anything, I’m not asking for money. DDD 18, with a photo of a purple blouse”published Sâmia in her profile on Instagram. She did not detail the content of the message sent. Sâmia’s brother, orthopedist Diego Bomfim, aged 35, was shot in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, in the early hours of Thursday (Oct 5).