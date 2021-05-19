Scammers posing as an American businessman, Tesla founder Elon Musk on social media, stole more than $ 2 million in cryptocurrency in six months. This is reported in report United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

It is noted that the attackers created fake Twitter accounts and, on behalf of Musk, offered users to transfer tokens to their crypto wallets, promising large rewards.

Similar fraudulent schemes in the cryptocurrency market cost ordinary users $ 80 million, which is 10 times more than a year earlier.

Over the past six months, the FTC has received about 7,000 messages from users who have encountered various forms of fraud.

On the eve of experts said that the price of bitcoin could either fall to $ 30-38 thousand, or rise to $ 100 thousand, but the negative scenario prevails. Among the reasons for the possible fall were the statements of Musk, who announced the termination of the sale of Tesla for bitcoins.