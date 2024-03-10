Individuals confirmed that their lack of awareness of the safe use of the QR code almost led them into the trap of fraud and theft of data and personal and banking information, as they received QR codes from time to time, whether via social media applications or email, to scan and enter. To websites or download smart applications.

They said that QR codes have become widely used in their daily lives, but not being careful about their sources increases the risk of being exposed to phishing operations and the theft of banking and personal data, wondering about the precautionary measures that must be followed to reduce the risks of their use.

For his part, a cyber expert warned that the level of ease provided by these codes may sometimes carry security risks, as attackers can find weaknesses in the way technology is used, and misuse the capabilities of QR codes.

Government agencies and local banks, through their websites, issued warnings and alert messages to individuals, urging them to be careful when dealing with square QR codes that are received through emails, especially if they are from unreliable sources, and the importance of always verifying and verifying the URL. With a QR code, be careful if the QR code is redirecting you to an online site asking you to enter sensitive information.

Individuals told Emirates Today that the QR code has become an important tool that they use frequently, including when they are in restaurants, to find out menus, or when they want to access the public Internet, or to determine locations and places and exchange the code via chat applications. And other daily uses.

Hazem Qaoud (employee) warned that he should avoid using QR codes, sent by unknown persons or parties, via social media applications, as well as e-mail, as he saw that there is a high possibility that it is an attempt at electronic phishing.

Mustafa Muhammad stressed the importance of increasing awareness campaigns for community members on how to safely use QR codes, and differentiating between a safe code and a harmful one, especially with the widespread use of QR codes in individuals’ daily lives.

Others agreed with them that the QR code of unknown origin poses a real threat when scanned, as the person enters fake websites and exposes him to electronic fraud.

For his part, Director of the Technology Department at Help AG, Nikolai Soling, told Emirates Today that the quick response code (QR code) constitutes a set of instructions that are executed on a device, and can be used to send a URL or share contact information from a card. Create or download an app from the App Store, connect to a wireless Internet network, start a call, and many more capabilities.

Nikolai warned that the level of ease that these codes provide may sometimes pose security risks, as attackers, who seek to find vulnerabilities in the way technology is used, can misuse the capabilities of QR codes.

He pointed out that the ease of using QR codes also represents a challenge to cybersecurity, as they can be exploited for malicious purposes in various situations. For example, many places provide a QR code, and once this code is scanned, the person can be directed to a fake website, with the aim of stealing… Information or introducing malicious software into the device being used.

He pointed out that there may be a sign in a public place asking to scan the code to benefit from a free wireless Internet network. The danger in this case lies in not knowing whether the network is reliable or not, which may lead to phones connecting to a malicious network.

QR codes can also be used to automatically call numbers that charge callers, and scammers may then try to use the call to extract more money from callers, or collect sensitive information by pretending to be a trusted party.

Nikolai warned that the presence of dynamic QR codes further complicates matters, as the initial purpose of the code in this case is to direct the user to an external website, which can be constantly updated by the party hosting the application. He also warned that attackers create a harmless Internet page so that browsing applications classify it as safe, and then upload harmful content or links to the page, or even just malicious content based on the type of connected device, in the hope that the page will remain classified as safe. He stressed that in the absence of a way to distinguish between a safe and harmful QR code simply by looking at it, people should avoid scanning these codes, unless they know exactly why they are scanning them, and trust their source, and they should not scan any QR code in a public place without… Having information or context around it, this is one way attackers exploit a person's natural curiosity. He reviewed some of the precautions that must be taken before scanning a QR code. For example, these codes should be avoided when a person can request a printed menu in a restaurant, or request the provision of a QR code directly from restaurant workers. If this is not possible, one should Ensure that the code is in plastic packaging or in a designated place. He stressed that before clicking on a URL from a QR code, the address should be read, to ensure its reliability or suitability to the context being used, noting that Apple and Android devices provide built-in capabilities for scanning QR codes, with the ability to review the link before opening it. He stressed in general the importance of avoiding scanning QR codes sent via e-mail, or at least being extremely careful, noting that many phishing campaigns have been launched via e-mail using QR codes, and this type of attack has spread widely, to the point that it has been classified as an independent type called Quishing. The widespread occurrence of this type of attack is due to the fact that security techniques in email analyze links within the text of the message to determine whether they are malicious or not. However, QR codes use images instead of links, so they must be put through a security solution before determining whether their content is malicious. .

Nikolai considered that determining whether a QR code is healthy or harmful is a difficult matter in today’s digital world, as these codes are characterized by their practical advantages, and they are expected to continue to be used for a long period, and to avoid unexpected consequences, users must be aware of the information. The specific risks associated with these codes are that they present complex and complicated information in an easy and convenient way.

Police call for not sharing confidential information

Abu Dhabi Police called for not sharing confidential information with anyone, whether account information, card information, online banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV), or password. Abu Dhabi Police warned of the deceptive methods of fraudsters and swindlers, luring victims in misleading ways, through which they are defrauded through links to forged electronic scam sites.

