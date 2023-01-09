Radical Bolsonarists marched this Sunday afternoon (8) along the Esplanada dos Ministérios, invaded the headquarters of the three Powers of the Republic and left a trail of destruction through the main buildings of Brasília. With no overt action by the Military Police, vandals asked for military intervention and the arrest of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who, in reaction, decreed federal intervention in public security in the Federal District.

The march began around 2 pm and had the objective of taking the chaos to a power grab. Around 3 pm, the group went down the Monumental Axis, broke through the PM blockade without resistance and occupied the lawn, ramps, accesses and roof of the Congress. There was the first invasion, with scenes of vandalism in the Senate and House.

Then, through Praça dos Três Poderes, transformed into a battlefield, the radicals took over the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). They broke windows, entered offices and vandalized works of art. There were fires. The plenary sessions of the Chamber, Senate and STF were occupied. As a trophy, they displayed the closet door where the toga of Minister Alexandre de Moraes is kept – seen as an executioner by Bolsonaristas. Everything was broadcast on social networks, live, by the invaders.

Outside Congress, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro applauded PM. Live broadcasts on social media showed protesters calling police patriots. In lives, extremists publicized acts of vandalism. There were scenes of leniency by PMs, who took pictures with demonstrators and bought coconut water, while the turmoil was formed.

The coup-like acts were controlled by the security forces – PM, Civil Police, National Security Force, Federal Police and Army Police – about three and a half hours later. Bolsonaristas also attacked police officers, who reacted with gas bombs, pepper spray and cavalry. The first building released was the STF, then Planalto and Congress. From above, a PF helicopter also fired shots and a water jet was used.

SIGNALS

At least 400 vandals were arrested in flagrante delicto, and the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) called for the arrest of Anderson Torres, secretary of Public Security for the DF and former Minister of Justice for Bolsonaro. Both are in the US, and the former president, on a social network, said that depredations “are not the norm”.

The signs that the acts would be violent had already been given since Saturday. Caravans with one hundred buses arrived in the federal capital from various parts of the country. At least 4,000 people were ready to attack the institutions. Since Bolsonaro’s defeat in the election, radicals have camped in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia.

Lula was in Araraquara (SP), where he traveled to bring federal aid after heavy rains. From there, where he followed the crisis. As intervenor was appointed the current executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Capelli – minister Flávio Dino’s right arm. The federal government will act until January 31, and the intervention will be approved by Congress.

“It is necessary that these people be punished in an exemplary way, so that no one ever again dares, with the National Flag on their back, or with the Brazilian national team shirt, to pretend to be nationalists, Brazilians, to do what they did today ”, stated Lula. The petista compared the invaders to Nazis and fascists. “We are going to find out who were the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasilia and will pay with the force of law for this undemocratic gesture”, he said.

FINANCING

Lula is convinced that the acts were financed by businessmen who supported a coup d’état. Lula received information that the list of financiers includes agribusiness entrepreneurs and others with connections abroad, who have already funded several anti-democratic acts. In his speech in Araraquara, Lula said that possibly “evil agribusiness” was behind the scenes of vandalism. Lula is also convinced that Bolsonaro has been encouraging an attack “a la Capitólio” since his defeat at the polls. The president returned yesterday to Brasilia.

Cornered, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) exonerated Torres and apologized to Lula. On video, he said the action was “unacceptable”. “I want to address here, first, to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to apologize for what happened in our city, to the President of the Federal Supreme Court (Rosa Weber), to my dear friend Arthur Lira, to my friend Rodrigo Pacheco”, said.

ABSURD

Dino classified the episodes as “absurd”. “This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail,” he said. “We see an omission by the public security apparatus of the DF”, said Dino, in a press conference, after the acts of vandalism. “Opening the Esplanada turned out to be a disastrous decision.”

According to legal experts, those involved may be liable for crimes such as qualified damage, an attack against the democratic rule of law and terrorism. The penalty is up to 30 years in prison. “There was immediate violence, which were invasions and depredations, but with a greater objective, which was to overthrow democracy,” said jurist Walter Fanganiello Maierovitch, who sees terrorism.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.