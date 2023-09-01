Abu Dhabi Police warned of new and repeated electronic fraud methods, which fraudsters resort to to lure victims in misleading ways.

She said that during the recent period, she had detected fraud through stock trading, advertisements for the sale and adoption of pets, and fictitious employment, calling on the public not to succumb to imaginary temptations aimed at phishing victims and seizing their money.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al Saadi, Head of the Security Media Department at the Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said, “Electronic fraud has become a phenomenon that exists worldwide, and we in Abu Dhabi Police have launched, during the past five years, a campaign entitled (Be careful) in cooperation with partners and banks. We targeted It has all segments of society, to make them aware of fraudulent calls, and fake website links that simulate government institutions and provide fake services and temptations.

Al-Saadi warned against the development of electronic fraud methods, pointing out that “fraud is renewed and varied.” Examples of this are fake fraudulent websites, bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops, and offering special offers in exchange for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card in Fake site.

He also pointed out to one of the renewed methods, which is fraud by trading stocks by exploiting large, real companies, in which the employee claims to be from one of them, and communicates with the victim through fake links by changing a letter in the company link, which makes the victim not notice this difference.

He also pointed out that there are fraudulent advertisements for pets for sale or adoption, in return for bearing the costs of shipping and insurance from outside the country. It is advertised on the Internet, social networking sites, and some buying and selling applications on smart phones.

Al-Saadi mentioned among the frequent fraud methods, which were also monitored, “fake employment,” warning job seekers against believing the lies of fraudsters who take advantage of the opportunity to hold official events and events to defraud them, by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as approved recruitment companies or programs on websites. social networking, and allocating them to pay sums of money as fees for those jobs, only for applicants to discover that they have fallen victim to fraud. Al-Saadi advised the public not to share confidential information with anyone, whether account information, bank cards, passwords for banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, or security number (CCV), and that bank employees and banks will never ask a person for this information.

He also advised the public, in the event of exposure to a fraud, to go to the nearest police station and report it, but in the event of calls from unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, or receiving an unreliable link, they should contact the “Aman” service at 8002626 or by sending a text message 2828 Pointing out that the cooperation of individuals enhances the efforts of the police in confronting these fraudulent methods and protecting society from their dangers. Al-Saadi called for activating protection programs to ensure the efficiency of getting rid of harmful websites that contain electronic codes aimed at stealing balances, and called for not to succumb to imaginary temptations, and to take caution and caution against disclosing personal and banking data.