Fraudsters began to massively create clone sites of retail chains, returning to the proven scheme of deception. About it writes Kommersant.

In September, pages appeared on the Internet, copying the sites of 15 brands, including Red and White, Dixie and Wildberries. All these sites are built according to a single template and contain a survey allegedly on behalf of the company and a “money lottery”. Experts interviewed by the publication note that scammers have returned to this “seasonal” method of deceiving users. Attackers are taking advantage of the fact that retailers are running their incentive campaigns in the fall.

One of the markers of a fraudulent site is the requirement for visitors to send a link to their friends. After the link is distributed, the victim may be asked to enter the bank card details to receive the prize, and then the code from the SMS message. In this way, criminals can gain access to the user’s online banking account.

Since the beginning of the surge in fraudsters’ activity, hundreds of such sites have been detected in different domain zones. Experts estimate the lifespan of each of them at two to three weeks.

Earlier it was reported that dozens of fake sites appeared on the network linking themselves with Moscow energy companies. It is assumed that the fraudsters have come up with a new way of deception in order to launch these domains at the beginning of the heating season, said Leonid Churikov, a leading analyst at SerchInform. He noted that none of the sites has yet been promoted in search results, but the upcoming phishing campaign may start during the heating season.