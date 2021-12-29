Scammers have come up with a new way to steal money using New Year’s sweepstakes. Reported on December 29 TASSbased on data provided by the press service of Kaspersky Lab.

Now cybercriminals are offering to take part in a small opinion poll, which is supposedly supposed to help improve the quality of service.

After that, participants are required to send a message about the promotion to several people, and then the scammers ask their victims to pay one ruble for access to the raffle database. “Newspaper. Ru “.

It is specified that attackers inform potential victims of the possibility of “winning” from 500 thousand to 1 million rubles.

“Fraudsters may ask to enter information about a bank card or pay a commission supposedly for receiving a prize,” said Tatyana Shcherbakova, senior content analyst at Kaspersky Lab.

The expert also advised to carefully check the sites on which people leave their data, and be wary of too generous offers on the Internet.

In addition, experts reminded that one should not click on incomprehensible links in mail, instant messengers or social networks, as well as click on advertising banners on suspicious Internet resources.

On December 9, Director of Strategic Communications at Infosecurity Alexander Dvoryansky named ways to reduce spam calls. According to him, this can be done in two ways. Firstly, do not show your phone number – do not leave it on dubious sites. And, in addition, use call identifiers and call blockers. This will reduce potential risks and financial losses, the expert explained.