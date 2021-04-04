Fraudsters have come up with a new way of deceiving Russians – under the guise of bank employees, they offer victims to arrange a deposit at a high percentage. It is reported by RIA News…

The cybercriminals send interested citizens a link to the fake page of the online bank, where they need to enter their real username and password. According to Ekaterina Kilyusheva, head of the group of information security analytics department at Positive Technologies, fraudsters use this universal scheme to gain access to the online bank of credit organizations. At the same time, they can both call their victims and send them letters by e-mail.

The expert explained that many citizens already know that it is impossible to report by phone codes from SMS messages to confirm transactions. At the same time, customers may not see anything suspicious in a tempting offer from a bank and not understand that they are entering their credentials on a fake page, and not on a credit institution’s website.

Earlier, a telephone fraudster with six months of experience, who is engaged in mass telephone calls to residents of Russia and introduces himself as an employee of Sberbank, revealed secret methods and schemes for deceiving Russians. He clarified that he dials numbers of about one and a half thousand people every day, and about a hundred of them become victims of scams. At the same time, in one week he managed to earn maximum one and a half thousand dollars (about 112 thousand rubles).