Be careful, because this trick sometimes causes the scammers to pay thousands of euros less for your car…

For the next story we switch to Belgium. Stefan lives there and he had a Mercedes for sale. Great car, 240,000 on the odometer, but always maintained on time and in good condition.

After he advertised the car, an interested buyer quickly responded. He quickly made a down payment and came to look at the car a few days later. Nothing going on so far, but this is just where it starts.

Scammers have a new trick

During the transfer, salesman Stefan went to get the papers and spare keys, while the buyers stayed behind with the car. Among other things, they opened the hood and wanted to take the car for a short walk around the block.

Stefan didn’t think that was a problem, after all, the car was good, so they went ahead. But what was his surprise when the buyers returned? There was a problem and not a small one at that…

It turned out that oil was leaking into the expansion tank of the radiator and this problem threatened to cost the new owner thousands of euros. The prospective buyers were ‘not amused’ and even threatened Stefan. He had knowingly tried to sell them a bad car and kept his mouth shut about it.

Ultimately, things became too hot for Stefan and he decided to settle for a sales price that was 10,000 euros lower than initially intended. A lot of money, but it really says so in the newspaperSo it must be true…

Stefan thought it was all a strange story and it was only when he took a look at the video footage that his security camera had made that the penny dropped. When he went inside to get the papers, the scammers quickly put some engine oil in the expansion tank.

It looked as if the car had a leaking head gasket and therefore had to be repaired for thousands of euros. Not Stefan was a scammer, the buyers were! He showed the images to the police, but unfortunately they can’t do much with it. Ultimately, the images prove nothing, they say…

What is the moral of the story; Make sure that buyers of your car are never alone with the car for a moment. Before you know it, they’ll do something similar to your car and you’ll lose thousands of euros.

Just so you know…

This article Scammers have a new trick if they want to buy your car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Scammers #trick #buy #car