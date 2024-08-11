Accounts ask for donations in family members’ names and advertise online betting; relatives ask followers to report fraud

Criminals created fake profiles on social media in the name of victims of the Voepass plane crash to ask for money online. The accounts began to emerge after Voepass released the names of the 62 people who died in the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

Some of their names are among the most searched on social media and Google, which has made it easier for criminal accounts to reach them. In some cases, scammers pretend to be victims’ relatives to ask for donations to cover funeral expenses and even to promote commissioned links to betting sites.

THE Cascavel Cancer Hospitalwhere doctors Arianne Risso and Mariana Belim worked, warned followers that the family is not asking for donations. The institution warned about the existence of fake accounts on Instagram and asked users to report them.

Isabella Pozzuoli’s name and photo have already been used on more than 5 Instagram accounts, according to the Poder360. Criminals use username variations to confuse users on social media.

In one of the profiles, the author admitted not being related to the victim and started promoting gaming and betting websites. “I just want to help, enjoy it and then come back to criticize or thank you”he wrote.

Tatiane Bartnik, daughter of Maria Valdete and Renato Bartnik, both killed in the accident, also took to social media to warn about the existence of fake profiles using her parents’ names. “Any account you see in the name of Renato Bartnik and Maria Valdete Bartnik without their family members following you, know that you need to report it”the publication said.



Tatiane Bartnik said that profiles that are not followed by victims’ relatives should be reported

An alleged profile of lawyer Laiana Vasatta has a link to an alleged fundraising campaign. In the last 48 hours, photos from the lawyer’s public profile were republished. The same happened with Danilo Romano, the plane’s pilot.



Scammers used public photos of lawyer Laiana Vasatta; they also copied the profile picture and bio from the Instagram profile of the plane crash victim