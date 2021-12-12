In the fall of 2021, attackers began calling Russians using robotic assistants 35 times more often than at the beginning of the year. They imitate the bank’s voice menu, building a conversation only with those citizens who are ready to believe in deception, write Izvestia citing a study by Kaspersky Who Calls.

The peak of calls with the participation of a robot was in November 2021: it was in this month that scammers attacked Russians most often. Their activity has increased 35 times compared to January-February. At the beginning of the year, there were few complaints about such calls.

Often, such a scheme works as follows: a Russian receives a call, a fake bank robot notifies the account holder of an alleged action. Further, the person is asked to press one key if he performed this or that operation, and two if not. In the latter case, the client is connected with an allegedly specialist of the bank’s security service, who finds out the person’s payment details and lures out the money.

The Bank of Russia is aware of the scheme of fraudsters with robots: the regulator stressed that such calls weaken the vigilance of the client. The Central Bank added that in 2020 it was possible to record and send for blocking 26.4 thousand phone numbers from which the attackers called the banks’ clients. This figure is two times higher than similar data for 2019.