Individuals have reported coming close to falling victim to scams while waiting for postal shipments, after receiving messages from unknown numbers outside the country, via email, asking them to enter their credit card details and pay small amounts to be able to receive their shipments.

The Cyber ​​Security Council warned that “fraudulent messages may appear to be from your shipping company, asking you to update your address to deliver the package, or from social media platforms, asking you to reactivate your account on the platforms before it was suspended with a link titled (Reactivate Now), or the message may appear to be from a bank, asking you to urgently confirm your bank account details to complete the service with a link to enter the data, and requesting your data and personal information.”

In detail, people told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that messages related to receiving postal shipments are among the most common messages they receive via email.

Some of them confirmed that they were waiting for a shipment from the bank or a government agency when they received these messages, which made them close to falling into the scammers’ trap.

R.M. said that she was actually waiting for a postal shipment, and was surprised by a message that included a link asking her to enter her personal and bank card information in order to be able to deliver the shipment. However, she immediately contacted the delivery company to make sure that the message was from her, and was surprised that they do not send such messages to customers, and that her shipment was on its way to her. She added that she checked the number of the sender of the message to discover that he was from outside the country.

Hazem Ahmed said that he receives many emails asking him to pay money as fees for delivering a shipment, but he always realizes that such emails are intended to defraud and seize the victim’s personal and financial data.

He noted the efforts of the authorities concerned with raising awareness in the field of cyber security and their constant warning against clicking on unknown links.

Abu Abdullah pointed out that “shipment messages, offers and fake prizes are sent to many individuals, in addition to phone calls from outside the country that aim to lure victims to invest in the stock market and shares.”

He said, “All these attempts target phishing,” noting that “prevention begins with the person himself, and he must be careful when interacting with messages and communications and not revealing his personal and financial data.”

For its part, the Cyber ​​Security Council confirmed that phishing messages can be detected in simple ways, the most important of which is carefully examining the sender’s email address, communicating directly with companies via reliable means of communication, being wary of urgent messages or messages containing spelling errors, and avoiding clicking on suspicious links.

As part of its digital awareness efforts, it warned that digital criminals send fraudulent emails to breach online security, calling on individuals to be alert to their ever-evolving tactics.

“Together, we can form a line of defense against cyber threats and work to maintain our digital security,” he added.

The council’s advice included being wary of exaggerated offers, such as imaginary deals or impossible prices, paying attention to brand elements, as unclear logos or images may indicate a scam, checking the official social media channels of the company or relevant authority, verifying the identity of callers before answering calls, as the UAE requires companies to have a caller ID, and ensuring that banks do not and will not request credit and personal information via email or text messages.

Suspicious messages

Specialists and experts have warned of the multiplicity and development of forms of fraud and electronic phishing, including phishing by mail, which are emails received by the recipient that prompt him to take urgent action. They usually carry a bank logo, and their subject may revolve around stopping the bank account, reporting errors in transactions, or winning a “lottery” prize.

They explained that the suspicious messages ask for immediate contact on a mobile phone number or clicking on a website link, to send bank account details and personal data for the purpose of “verification.”

When you receive an email that looks suspicious, here are some things to check: Check that the email address and sender name match, and verify that the email is valid.

Unknown sources

The Ministry of Interior has warned against phishing attacks, urging caution and constant verification of the sender’s address before clicking on any link that comes with the email, and not opening emails that come from unknown sources.

She called for not giving any personal information to any untrusted person or institution, and to be wary of messages requesting to re-login to your account.

The Ministry of Interior called for immediate reporting of such messages to deal with them, stressing that the messages issued by it are sent via official numbers, e-mail, and known and secure communication methods.

Educate employees

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, so cybersecurity experts advise HR professionals to stay informed to maintain a safe work environment.

They stress the importance of leading efforts to educate employees about phishing risks and prevention strategies by ensuring they know how to recognize suspicious emails, including unusual sender addresses, grammatical errors, or requests for personal information. Conduct phishing awareness training sessions to familiarize employees with real-life examples of phishing emails, and teach employees how to verify the authenticity of an email by contacting the sender independently, if necessary.

It is also important to encourage a reporting culture, as employees should feel comfortable reporting suspected phishing attempts to HR or the IT team immediately, as timely reporting can help prevent potential security breaches.