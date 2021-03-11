Stock image of an investigator following a lead. Andrey popov

During 2020, movement restrictions affected practically all sectors, including crime. Insurance scammers made their business illegal and fraud attempts at home soared 18%, while those related to automobiles fell, according to data from AXA Seguros. Likewise, the general picture of the year shows a general increase in mutual company scams, which accounted for 2.2% of total claims, the highest rate in the last decade in Spain. “The crisis, as occurred in 2008, creates a breeding ground in which more people may be tempted to commit scams,” explains Arturo López-Linares, claims director at AXA Spain.

López-Linares describes the fraud in households registered during the past year as a “boom”. The most common is the one known in the sector as a water damage scam. On the occasion of the damage, it indicates that it comes from a real fault, which was not caused, but that taking advantage of the claim, the costs are inflated to collect a higher insurance. And water because they are related to classic leaks, broken pipes and other types of leaks. These accounted for 44% of home scam attempts.

Also highlighted last year were the attempts at fraud against insurers in homes due to weather phenomena, mainly in damage caused by storms, which went from representing 18% to 28% of false claims from households. In third place is the deception due to electrical failure, a “historical” fraud, in the words of López-Lineares, which has been reduced to 17% of all household scams due to the improvement in the ability to find the cause of a television or refrigerator is broken.

The increase in the fraud rate in Spain to 2.21% (compared to 1.94% in 2019) is higher than in the past: “Compared with previous years, it is quite a significant growth,” says López-Linares. While it is true, the rate has been growing steadily since 2010, when it stood at 0.85%. Along the same lines, the amount attempted to defraud AXA increased in 2020 to 67 million euros, 2% more than the previous year.

The lockdowns and movement restrictions forced auto insurance fraud down, a drop that has been observed for five years, although it continues to be “king” among false claims. In the last five years they have gone from assuming 7 out of 10 mutual scams to 5 out of 10. “[El descenso] It is not an exclusive product of covid-19 ”, specifies the AXA expert, but it is becoming less lucrative and more complicated to claim compensation for personal injury in traffic incidents:“ The scale that was born in 2016 to assess injuries it made fraud less attractive ”.

The sanitary scam, residual and unchanged despite the virus

He also highlighted in the insurance sector that in 2020, despite the outbreak of the pandemic, scams in health insurance companies remained frozen and continued to be residual: they barely accounted for “two or three” million euros compared to the 67 discovered last year. “It was one of the questions we asked ourselves and clearly not [aumentó]”, Has recognized the manager of the insurer. “The user has been very focused on real health, as in the business world, and we have not seen any rebound.”