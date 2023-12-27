Something about bad karma, this car company is making a lot of noise.

Rob Peter to pay Paul. Not seeing how you are going to make it to the end of the month. Scenarios where you still have to use your creativity. One person will choose to spend less money (eating dry rice all week). The other will choose to increase income slightly. That's what a used car dealer in Philadelphia thought.

Only the execution was quite low to the ground. This results in a charge of 'mail and wire fraud'. So forgery. What is the basis for this?

Have 13 people pay for the same car

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the working method of the car company for which he is now being prosecuted was the following. He sold cars and collected the down payments for the cars without ever delivering them. Then of course you can go a long way with a small stock. Now it is clear that sooner or later you will have to go into hiding or start delivering cars.

But according to justice, this Edward Scott R had been working on this trick since 2019 and it continued until 2023. The best man was now arrested last week.

Many of the cars he 'sold' were suitable for wheelchair users and people with other disabilities. Edward had also very cleverly decided that it was best to sell cars to people who really needed them. There is of course less supply of wheelchair-suitable 'vans'. So customers will have a little more patience before walking away angry.

This is how he managed to sell 1 wheelchair bus (a Ford T150) to 13 different people without anyone ultimately receiving it. While we can safely assume that all 13 people really needed this bus. One of the many examples of his scams. In this case, this earned him more than $260,000.

The entire operation, which lasted from 2019 to 2023, would have caused a total of around $2.5 million in damage to customers.

It is clear that Edward has not earned any karma points. It also sounds likely that he can also get the boot in the earthly world. What he is now suspected of, he can receive a maximum of 170 years in prison and, among other things, a fine of 2.75 million dollars. To be continued.

