That April 7, 1933, like so many other days, the woodcutter Mathias Hummel was working in a forest near Stahnsdorf, about 12 miles from Berlin, when he had the macabre surprise of finding the half-buried body of a dead man.

He was very well dressed, although without any documentation, and presented various holes produced by a firearm. Two of them had hit the face, which, in addition, had been nibbled by the animals, which would make it difficult to identify.

Transferred to the Zossen mortuary, word soon spread that it was the corpse of the famous seer Danish Erik Jan Hanussen, which would later be corroborated by his driver and other acquaintances. But who was Hanussen really?

From Vienna to Berlin

Son of Jewish parents, Herschsmann (Harry) Steinschneider He was actually born on June 2, 1899, in the Ottakring district jail in Vienna, where his mother, Julie Cohen, was temporarily confined.

Dark and shortWith a deep look and a capacity for conviction, he soon became a globetrotter, who did not care about the nature of his activities as long as he was triumphant. Thus, he became a circus artist, opera singer, businessman, journalist and con man. Nothing seemed to matter to him in order to survive, more than to prosper.

Erik Jan Hanussen. Photo: AFP

It would be during the Great War, in which he served in the Austro-Hungarian Army, when this permanent trickster he realized his gifts of suggestion and control over others. He also realized that his Jewish last name could weigh down his future, so that, overnight, he became the Danish nobleman Erik Jan Hanussen, a name that he would never abandon.

From Vienna to Paris, passing through Budapest, Prague and Berlin, he wisely combined illusionism with spiritism, mesmerism with clairvoyance, performed in circuses, cafes and theaters, and became one of the fortune tellers most famous in Europe, to the point of believing that he possessed powers.

A vain star

He always gave the public what they wanted, and they more than reciprocated. Such was his fame that he came to collaborate with the Police in order to clarify some crimes, like the crimes of the so-called vampire of Düsseldorf, although, in that facet, he reaped more failures than successes.

Always a controversial character, he was a regular in court and an occasional visitor to dungeons, he faced his competitors and went from opulence to bankruptcy on more than one occasion.

Unrepentant womanizer, he would marry three times, without ceasing to frequent countless fleeting lovers, who took advantage of their gifts of seduction, and to whom I didn’t use to treat very well. It would be, to use a very fashionable terminology, the perfect image of a sexual predator.

His other weakness was the luxury. Good cars, beautiful apartments and gold objects, from rings to lighters and bracelets that he liked to show; ostentation was, for him, inherent to his way of life.

Last stop, Berlin

In the spring of 1930, already acclaimed as the European fortune-teller par excellence, he landed in Berlin, which at that time had become a kind of world capital of esotericism and occult shows, as well as varieties and cabarets.

In those days, Germany was a political and social hotbed, ruled by decree, while the deflationary policy of Heinrich Brüning, renamed the “Chancellor of Hunger,” was ravaging a population doomed to political extremes: the communist KPD and the National Socialist NSDAP.

Still, things were going well for Hanussen. Not only did he perform in large venues, such as the famous Scala, but he also held private sessions attended by nobles, businessmen, politicians and famous actors, who brought him fame, money and great influence.

Erik Jan Hanussen, in one of his séances. Photo: AFP

Some of these sessions took place in his yacht, the Ursel IV, as it plowed through the canals that linked the Havel River with the Spree. It was public knowledge that the rituals held there they used to end up in orgies in which alcohol and drugs ran in abundance. Of course, within a special and magical atmosphere.

Business was going from strength to strength. Not only did he acquire several residences, but he created a small esoteric journalistic empire, in which prophecies about current events and situations were published, as well as the astral charts of important political leaders.

It started with Die Andere Welt (The other world), soon renamed as Die Hanussen Magazine, but there was also an autobiography, Meine Lebenslinie (My life line), and a futuristic novel, Der Untergang von New York (The sinking of New York).

The seduction of evil

One of the regulars at his sessions, with whom he befriended, was the Prussian count Wolf-Heinrich von Helldorf, a furious anti-Semite, head, at the time, of the Berlin SA and deputy of the Prussian regime.

Known for his excesses, threatened by a fine education and excellence, Hanussen not only covered some of his gambling debts, but, apparently, contributed financially to the coffers of the SA and of a party that, little by little, was leaving. approaching power.

Did the magician consider that, in this way, its origin was covered Jew, if discovered? We don’t know for sure, but such a calculating character almost certainly crossed his mind. What he apparently did not see is that he was playing with fire.

Whether by calculation or by conviction, the Viennese fortune teller approached the National Socialist Party. In 1932, predicted the rise of Adolf Hitler to power, something that was not so far-fetched, considering that the NSDAP was the first party of the Reichstag.

Several authors even refer that he gave classes in public speaking and body language to the Führer himself. Something that could not be confirmed, despite the existence of a report from the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the antecedent of the CIA, in this regard.

Be that as it may, his publications featured recurring compliments and predictions in favor of the nazisAnd, before all, he presented himself as a good German, ready to collaborate in the rebirth of Germany.

His position ignited the ire of the left-wing media, which, supported by the statements of his former collaborator, Erich Juhn, aired to the four winds Jewish origin Hanussen, which he tried to deny with a thousand and one stories, without much success.

The news caused the discomfort of certain National Socialist gyrfalcons, until then considered his friends. To strengthen his position, Hanussen did not hesitate to convert to catholicism, after which he joined the NSDAP, providing false documents that certified his arianity.

The Reichstag fire

Convinced that the storm had passed, the soothsayer continued on his way, not realizing that the matter of his origin and his growing influence had won him over. enemies so powerful What Hermann Göring and Joseph Goebbels.

On February 26, 1933, he reached the peak of his career in the so-called Palace of Occultism, a mansion at 17 Lietzenburger Strasse, set up as a permanent headquarters for his activities.

There, driven by assumptions priests and priestesses, Dressed in long white robes and carrying chandeliers, the visitors toured various rooms bathed in games of light and sound, which transported them to the most unsuspected and mysterious places.

One of them, the so-called Crystal Room, was reserved for the most select clients, twelve of whom sat in a glass table circular, decorated with the signs of the zodiac, from the center of which the figure of Hanussen himself emerged to make his predictions.

On that day, with his friend, Count Helldorf, present, and using the actress Maria Paudler as a medium, the seer predicted the following: “There will be a fire, and a large building will be consumed in flames, then the enemies of Germany will attack.”

It would have been one more prediction, had it not been for the fact that around 9:00 p.m. the following day, the Reichstag, in effect, it burned. There were several arrested as perpetrators of the fire, but only one, the former Dutch communist Marinus van der Lubbe, would be sentenced.

The end of an opportunist

Pretending a communist coup d’état, Hitler took advantage of the event to extract from Marshal Paul von Hindenburg the Decree of the President of the Reich for the defense of the People and the State, which granted him full powers.

Immediately, their political opponents, especially the Communists and Social Democrats, were persecuted, and their headquarters attacked by members of the SS and SA, now clothed in a police status that left them free to do whatever they wanted.

What happened was related to Hanussen’s prediction, in the sense that the Nazis had been responsible for the fire, something that has never been proven, and that the seer knew in advance of his plan. However, he continued with his work as usual, ignoring the warnings to put land in the way.

Finally, on March 24, he was detained by SA men in his own apartment and subjected to a tough interrogation, in which he was accused of collaborating with the communists and of having hidden his Jewish origins when he joined the NSDAP.

Surprisingly, he was released, to be arrested again the next morning, this time, to be killed, apparently by order of Karl Ernst, successor to Count Helldorf at the head of the Berlin-Brandenburg SA, and in collusion with him.

The cause of the murder is often cited as the fact that, given the connection between Hanussen and the SA, the fortune-teller’s prediction left open the suspicion that He knew that its members were preparing the fire, and he wanted to go ahead to improve his professional position.

However, it is possible that more profane arguments led to his death. A supposed movie of homosexual nature recorded on his yacht, which involved SA charges? The threat of enforcing the IOUs he had on Helldorf and other Nazi chiefs? Or perhaps his simple presence, which was beginning to upset?

If it had to be eliminated, there was no better time than now, when arbitrary arrests, secret prisons and disappearances were the order of the day. And so it happened.

Interestingly, the top two involved in his death would not end well either. Ernst would be shot by his companions in the wake of the Night of the Long Knives, while Helldorf would be hanged by the SS for his participation in the coup against Hitler July 20, 1944. But these are already other stories.

By Sergi Vich Sáez

