Scamacca transfer market, auction for the Sassuolo striker

Gianluca Scamacca will be one of the most valuable pieces of the next summer transfer market in the strikers department. A first young striker, physically fit, excellent technique and nose for goal: the auction has already started. But there is a team that is in pole position to buy the champion of Sassuolo and it seems to have broken the competition. Let’s see the latest news.

Scamacca-Inter on pole, despite the Milan poll. Transfer market news

Scamacca away from Sassuolo in June? There Juventus she indirectly called herself out after the super shot Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The Milan tested the ground at the moment without going to the assault (to understand the knot linked to the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, expiring at the end of the season), but it is theInter ahead of the competition. The attacker (born in 1999) is valued at 40 million euros e Beppe Marotta will try to insert some technical counterpart with a two-year loan and redemption obligation. The agreement has not yet been found, but the Nerazzurri club can be considered in pole position (among other things, Inter in the coming weeks will also return to the office for another Sassuolo jewel, the midfielder Davide Frattesi, great revelation of this championship). At the moment the only danger reported is that of Borussia Dortmund (and any assaults from the Premier League), but the Milanese sirens are more captivating for Scamacca who, with the Nerazzurri shirt, could also go to the assault of a starting place in the national team Mancini (dreaming of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and beyond).

Scamacca vs. Inter? Sassuolo takes the jewels Lucca and Moro. Transfer market news

The Sassuolo with the possible sale of Scamacca in the summer it prepares a super capital gain and, as always, it is already a step forward in terms of programming. In this sense, two excellent entry shots should be read, the 2001 class Luca Moro (3.5 million at Catania, will remain on loan until the end of the season at Padova) e Lorenzo Lucca, star of Pisa andUnder 21 (born in 2000) who has already signed up to 2026 with the Sassuolo.

