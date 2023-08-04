Scamacca, Atalanta ahead of Inter

A couple of days ago the first rumors about Atalanta’s offensive against Gianluca Scamacca. But on the tip of West Ham, Inter seemed to have the advantage. It seemed. But it wasn’t like that. The Goddess is ready to put on the Hammers table 30 million euros (25+5 bonuses) surpassing the 26 of the Nerazzurri. Not only that: a salary worth 3.2 million net per season is ready for the former Sassuolo striker (compared to 3 for Inter). Now Marotta and Ausilio have to figure out whether to try a raise to win the competition from Atalanta or go to another player.

Scamacca-Atalanta? Inter are thinking of Beto from Udinese

The second road leads to the 25-year-old Portuguese Beto under Udinese (10 goals in 33 appearances in the last championship). Without forgetting of course Folarin Balogun, which would be Inter’s plan A, but whose valuation by Arsenal for the 21-year-old American remains high (above 40 million). On the other hand, the rumors about Duvan Zapata dell’Atalanta (the Monza track is easier, even if there is still a lot of work to be done in the negotiation for Adriano Galliani). Alexis Sanchez? The Chilean has released himself from Marseille and would like to return to Inter, but Correa has to leave first.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata, who has been linked up with Inter in recent weeks and more recently with Rome and Juventus (there was talk of an ok to return to black and white), seems to dismiss market rumors: “I’m here in Mexico (with Atletico Madrid, ed) to work with the team. At the moment Roma is not an option, it’s not in my head. Mourinho is a great coach, he was the one who gave me the opportunity to play his first professional match. I am very grateful to him and I wish him the best.”

De Ketelaere twist

Sommer close to Inter

Good news on the goalkeeper front: Inter will conduct a new poll with Bayern Munich in the next few hours, if the Bavarians don’t show willingness to negotiate, the 6 million clause to wear the Nerazzurri will be paid Yann Sommer. It remains to understand who will be the second: Trubin (who has an agreement with the Nerazzurri and expires in 2024) blocked by Shakhtar Donets, while Audero like it, but only on loan.

Inter transfer market, Tomiyasu proposed. De Zerbi wants Asllani

Arsenal would have proposed Takehiro Tomiyasu to Inter, the 24-year-old Japanese international who left good memories in Serie A for Bologna. The Japanese defender ended up on the sidelines of Arteta’s team that would have opened the sale. The Nerazzurri could think about it with the formula of a loan with the right to buy. According to TMW De Zerbi’s Brighton did a poll for Kristjan Asllani: negotiation, however, not easy despite the imminent arrival in Milan of Lazar Samardzic. The Albanian is considered an alternative to Calhanoglu in the control room.



