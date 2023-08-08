Scamacca-Atalanta, dreaming of Euro 2024 with Mancini’s national team

Gianluca Scamacca he has been the new striker for a few hoursAtalantathe bomber designated to take the place of Rasmus Hojlund (passed to Manchester United for 80 million euros, 70+10 bonuses).

Scamacca to Atalanta and his sister Giulia: “Ready for this adventure”

There Goddess won the transfer market challenge for now former West Ham striker who also likedInter. Scamacca at the court of Gasperini will be able to better prepare a season full of ambitions for the Bergamo team (from the championship to the Europa League without forgetting the Italian Cup) and with a view on Euro 2024: dreaming of a summons and above all one starting blue shirt in Mancini’s national team (appointed coordinator of selections up to the Under 20s in the past few hours) who wants to defend the title won at Wembley in 2021 in the final against England and forget once and for all the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Meanwhile, Scamacca’s sister celebrates Gianluca’s move to Atalanta. “Ready for this new adventure. I love you Bro”. And it’s immediately shower of “likes”.

Gianluca Scamacca and his sister Giulia (Instagram giuly___giuly__)



Among other things Giulia Scamacca wins the social media family derby at the moment: the blogger has almost 500,000 followers (475 to be precise) against her brother’s 309,000. But we can swear that with every goal by Gianluca with the Atalanta shirt (and the national team…) the number will grow more and more for the former Sassuolo striker.

