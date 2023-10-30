For the attacker also a post, a crossbar and a goal disallowed: Tuscans overwhelmed and fourth place for the Bergamo team

From our correspondent Andrea Elefante – EMPOLI

A devastating Scamacca, right under the eyes of coach Spalletti, present in the stands, puts the clearest signature on an absolute monologue from Atalanta, who also thanks to Lazio’s victory over Fiorentina took off up to fourth place. For the center forward against Empoli two goals, an assist, two hits on the woodwork and much more: unstoppable. Around him, a team that played from memory, also very solid behind, to expose the limits of a steady attack with three goals scored (two in the derby victory) in ten games. Too few to think of saving themselves without shivers. And this, for Andreazzoli’s team, is a big step backwards compared to the last match, which can also weigh from a psychological point of view. Atalanta, on the other hand, flies towards the match against Inter on Saturday with a significant boost of confidence. And one certainty: with a Scamacca like this, you don’t have to set limits.

THE CHOICES — Andreazzoli does not change and gives confidence to the protagonists of the victory in Florence: thanks to the unavailability of Baldanzi, the offensive trident also replicates with Cancellieri and the former Cambiaghi "accompanying" Caputo. At Atalanta, taking as logical the restarts from the 1st minute by Scalvini and Scamacca, who had started on the bench in Graz, Gasperini had to resolve only one doubt in practice, that of the second striker, alongside the national team's center forward: Lookman confirmed, preferred to De Ketelaere and Muriel, with Koopmeiners as attacking midfielder. In place of Zappacosta, who was affected, there is Hateboer who returns from 1′ after more than nine months.

FIRST HALF — Evidenced by the abundant 60% of ball possession at the end of the first 45′ there is an absolute dominance of Atalanta, who crushes Empoli from all points of view and could end the half with more than two goals ahead: excessive physical power , quality, perfectly mechanized dialogues, clarity in the alternation between ball rotation and lunges. As his score shows, there is the impact on the match of Gianluca Scamacca, who promises – when he also finds continuity in attacking moments of the match – to become even more devastating: the goal that opens the match, after 5′ on a deep pass from Lookman which becomes an assist because the center forward invents a fearsome backheel to mock Berisha; a post after 17′, with a shot aimed at the far corner; a header goal disallowed for offside by Koopmeiners at the start of the action; the 2-0 came close (header from a cross by Hateboer, saved by Berisha) and then inspired, with the winning pass for Koopmeiners' close shot, in the 29th minute. Already 5′ earlier Atalanta had come close to doubling the lead with Ruggeri, legitimizing a total superiority, which Empoli manages to break just once, with an incursion by Cambiaghi interrupted by Ruggeri: Massimi, amidst the protests from Empoli, does not see the limits for the penalty and the VAR room confirms its decision.

SECOND HALF — Atalanta only needs the third goal to allow themselves to manage the gap with Empoli, who seem to start with more conviction, but are soon frustrated. Because that third goal arrives after 6′, and the signature is always the same: Scamacca takes advantage of a recovery by De Roon after a missed clearance by Maleh and unloads a great right-footed shot that surprises Berisha at his post. Before leaving, the center forward had time to come close to scoring a hat-trick with a great long-range shot that went off the crossbar, after having already failed to score with the easiest chance, a loose ball in the area, aimed very high with his left foot. And Empoli? Despite Andreazzoli's substitutions, little changes: a little more liveliness given by Maldini and especially Fazzini, but the management of the Nerazzurri is too confident, also kept alive by the management of Gasperini's energy. The only opportunity for Empoli is with a sprint to the right by Cambiaghi, who however aims at Musso's body which he blocks with his chest. The symbol of Atalanta's defensive solidity, which practically no longer risks compromising their seventh clean sheet in ten matches.