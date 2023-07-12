More than a summer, a world tour. Sardinia, London and now Perth, Australia. And who knows, maybe after returning from Oceania, Italy won’t be there again as a final stop. Gianluca Scamacca is back and it’s not just a way of saying: “On Monday – says the 24-year-old Italian centre-forward from West Ham – we had a friendly and I played 45 minutes. It was the first piece on the pitch after three months of inactivity and the meniscus surgery”.