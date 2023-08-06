The smile shown during medical visits is so reminiscent of that of children who, at Christmas, finally manage to unwrap a desired and dreamed-of gift for too long. Even if Gianluca Scamacca hasn’t been a child for some time now, it’s almost impossible not to notice the joy with which he is experiencing his first hours as an Atalanta player. Intercepted during the preparatory checks for registration with his new club, the former West Ham player does not hide his satisfaction for having achieved his goal of returning to play in Serie A, trying to become a protagonist with the Dea: “I am delighted with the return to Italy – he told the Gazzetta – now let’s go visit”, not before making an appointment with his new fans: “We’ll see each other on Monday”. In the meantime, waiting to immerse himself in the Nerazzurri universe, the 1999-born will spend the evening in his home Rome with his family and girlfriend Flaminia Apolloni.