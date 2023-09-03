Ederson unlocks it, then the Nerazzurri striker makes the difference with two super goals in the first time as owner. The Brianzas start off well but slowly fade away

From our correspondent Matteo Brega – Bergamo

Atalanta beat Monza 3-0 thanks to two goals from Scamacca and a goal from Ederson. Bad defeat of the Brianza never really inside the game, dominated by the Goddess.

GODDESS RHYTHM — First as owner for Scamacca and De Ketelaere: Gasperini launches them together from the first minute against Monza. Palladino follows in the footsteps of the first match and continues with Ciurria on the left and Birindelli on the right in the 3-4-2-1. The first ten minutes are dedicated to general dribbling. Monza is appreciated more than the Goddess without realizing. The first half-chance comes from the Brianza front. Birindelli descends to the right, cross for Mota who has to roll up to direct the ball towards the goal, though high. The response from Bergamo comes a minute later: Ederson sees the cut from Koopmeiners who slips into the middle of the Brianza defense and his header misses the target. In the 23rd minute Scalvini's goal was disallowed for offside. Another cross from Ederson for Scamacca who gets rid of Pessina, hits the head and forces Di Gregorio to make a super save, the ball stays there and Scalvini puts in offside. It starts again from 0-0. In the 32nd minute Monza restarted quickly with Caprari waiting for Birindelli to arrive, the full-back controlled, carried the ball forward and almost scored with a diagonal shot. At 35′ Atalanta passes. Koopmeiners' corner, Caldirola's header clears the area but hits Colpani's neck, De Ketelaere serves Ederson who settles the ball into the goal in a small space. Defense of Monza not very reactive and not very lucky, Goddess ahead. Monza's response comes in the 38th minute: Colpani unloads a left footed shot on which Musso intervenes, Ciurria doesn't even hit the goal from close range but was offside. Atalanta is more "substance". In the 42nd minute Ruggeri's perfect cross for Scamacca's header, Pablo Marì marks him a meter ahead and the center forward smashes the ball into the net. It's 2-0 and the first half ends here.

the recovery — Monza tries to start the second half with a more incisive character. Not even two minutes later Mota Carvalho was served in the area all alone, the attacker waited for the ball to slide to the right foot instead of meeting the left foot and gave Ruggeri time to anticipate it. It's not a penalty for Marcenaro and not even the Var calls him back for an additional check. The game virtually ends in the 17th minute. Atalanta sets up, ball on the left that returns towards the center where Scamacca finds himself on the edge – all alone -, checks and kicks: it's 3-0 with Di Gregorio who doesn't get there. The 4-0 was canceled because after a rebound Koopmeiners adjusted it with his hand before kicking on the net. Monza wobbles mentally. In the second half there is only Atalanta who, even with Scamacca, see the 4-0 canceled due to the attacker's offside. It is an evening of celebration for the people of Bergamo who enjoy the last twenty minutes in ease. The opposite of Palladino who sees the worst enemy in the remaining time in a very complicated game with no way out. Atalanta goes 3-0 with three goals disallowed for offside. Many points to work on at Monza during the break: three points in three days, but they only scored in one match (against Empoli, two goals from Colpani).