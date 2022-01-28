The Nerazzurri have beaten the competition: the Sassuolo center forward seems destined to reach Inzaghi for a figure of around 40 million
Consistency far beyond goals. Gianluca Scamacca always had very clear ideas and defended them to the end. He did not want interference, he was able to reason without any kind of perplexity or conditioning. Juve had tried a year ago these days, he had decided not to leave Genoa where he was not a regular but certainly he would have had better visibility.
#Scamacca #chosen #Milan #attack #failed #Inter #future
Leave a Reply