Both crossed paths between Lazio, Rome, Sassuolo and the national team. Now in the nerazzurri they can find each other and rediscover the chemistry of the golden age in the neroverde

Francis Calvi

Their destinies crossed between Lazio, Rome, Sassuolo and the national team. Scamacca and Frattesi, Frattesi and Scamacca. Two names often pronounced as if they were one, from the village of Fidene to the blue and – perhaps – the Duomo of Milan. In the last few hours, the striker born in 1999 has ended up in the crosshairs of Marotta and Ausilio who, after bringing Frattesi to the Nerazzurri, want to give Simone Inzaghi a new striker. “Gianluca was big and good-natured, Davide a mangy little boy who couldn’t stand reproaches”. Emiliano Leva, former Lazio youth coach, described them like this. He was the first to see them grow up and play together.

Already in the spring of 2022, when Lautaro and his companions still took the field with the Scudetto sewn on their chest, the Inter managers had asked for information on Davide and Gianluca, ideal profiles for the new course. Young, Italian, promising, certainly expensive but not too much, if we take into account the figures circulating in the world of football today. In that case, the deal did not go through. The free agent Mkhitaryan and the economic Asllani arrived in midfield, in attack the charm of Lukaku-bis immediately took over. Frattesi remained at Sassuolo, Scamacca flew to London – on the West Ham side – for 37 million euros.

Some loves make immense rounds and then come back. In the last thirty years, Venditti has been disturbed on several occasions, but in the case of Scamacca and Frattesi – Antonello's proud fellow citizens – the reference is a must. From "Friends never" to friends forever, because Davide and Gianluca's journey seems marked by a compass that always takes them to the same destination. They met when they were five years old at the Delle Vittorie sports centre, then they became colleagues and… roommates: Frattesi cooks, Scamacca sets the tables. Davide wins at the Playstation, Gianluca…rosica.

By closing the Scamacca deal, Inter would ensure a young and well-established couple. Barella's numbers in recent seasons (but also those of Milinkovic and Luis Alberto at the time of Lazio) reveal the importance of the midfielders, for Simone Inzaghi, in the opposing penalty area. Frattesi, 23, already boasts 25 goals with the professionals, of which 7 scored in the last season. And the assists? In 2022/2023 he didn't shine, maybe because… he missed his brotherly friend. Over the course of the 70 matches played together with Gianluca between Sassuolo and the national team, in fact, the two have sent each other in goal on ten occasions, creating a literally invincible duo. None of the 10 goals scored by Gianluca and Davide, one on the other's assists, was useless for the purposes of the result. On no less than eight occasions they have helped their team win, twice drawing after 90 minutes. The agreement has been consolidated for some time, but Inzaghi already knew this. Now, he just has to hope that he continues to bring good luck.