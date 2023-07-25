Roma are looking for a centre-forward after Abraham’s injury: in the running are Scamacca from West Ham and Morata from Atletico Madrid, Mourinho’s favorite

Scamacca or Morata in Rome? The debate at the Giallorossi is always open, but the time has come for choices because Abraham’s injury at the end of the season opened up a big problem in Mourinho’s squad. Belotti, who has just renewed his contract with the Giallorossi club, is not enough for a season in which the goal is to return to the Champions League.

FAVORITE CHECK — The bookmakers have no doubts: Scamacca is the big favorite to wear the Roma shirt while waiting for Abraham’s return. He himself has proposed himself publicly and for this reason the quota is not very high. For Planetwin 365 it is worth 1.55, while going up on Goldbet (1.60) and on Sisal (1.65). This player’s return to Italy would also favor coach Mancini, who is looking for Immobile’s heir: in Serie A Scamacca could have more chances to stand out. See also Real Madrid offers Asensio a contract until 2027

MOU’S FAVORITE MORATA — There is no doubt either that the choice of the Special One is that of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard’s feeling with Dybala and his full-field striker characteristics favor him over Scamacca, but in the end it will be a question of price.

Morata in Rome is at higher altitudes than Scamacca, also because there is competition from Inter and Juve. According to some of the main betting sites (such as Planetwin 365, Sisal and Better) the odds of the Spaniard in yellow and red are worth 2.50. And in fact the negotiation with Atletico Madrid does not seem easy at all: the fact that the former Juve has been called up by Simeone for the summer tour also testifies to it.

