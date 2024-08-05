Scamacca, cruciate ligament rupture; Atalanta, recovery time

Rupture of the cruciate ligament in the left knee and involvement of the meniscus and collateral ligament. Harsh response for the attacker Gianluca Scamacca out on Sunday due to injury during the friendly between Atalanta and Parma. Transported by car last night after the injury, the Italian national team striker is being operated on in these hours by Professor Mariani at Villa Stuart in Rome.

For the first three months he will be followed by Mariani’s team for the first phase, then the Bergamo club will take care of his recovery. The expected time for his return to the field depends on the second phase of rehabilitation, but normally it takes around 6 months.

Atalanta, the names of Scamacca’s replacement and what changes for Koopmeiners-Juventus

Among the hot names in Atalanta’s attack is the 2004 Icelandic Orri Oskarsson, striker for Copenhagen and the Under-21 national team. A talent that could grow under Gasperini’s guidance. But, with Scamacca’s long absence, the Goddess could consider pairing him with a more experienced player or choose to “look at home” blocking the start of the jewel Teun Koopmeiners (who Juventus has been dreaming of taking for months and who already had a valuation of 60 million) or of El Bilal Touré.