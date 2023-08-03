Scamacca from West Ham to Inter, hottest deal

Gianluca Scamacca is getting closer and closer to Interthe indiscretion of the transfer market of the past few hours on overtaking of Atalanta for the former Sassuolo he doesn’t scare anyone in the Nerazzurri house. Nor the court of Rome. Contacts with West Ham continue: the Hammers have returned the offer of 22 million plus bonuses to the sender, but the forward is convinced of going to Milan (a contract until 2028 is ready at 3.2 million per season) and the sensation at Inter is that it is now a question of finding a satisfactory agreement for everyone (West Ham are currently asking for 30 million). Indeed, the hope of Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin is that Scamacca, Samadzic from Udinese (4 million loan with obligation set at 16 plus 2 bonus in addition to Fabbian’s card on which there will be a buy-back option) and the porter Sommer (6 million to Bayern Munich for the clause) can be available to Simone Inzaghi as early as next week and can be deployed in the friendly on the 13th in Ferrara against the Albanians of Egnatia.

Scamacca and Balogun at Inter? If Correa leaves….

It is not enough. Inter may not stop at Scamacca blow to strengthen an attack department that has already seen the entry of Markus Thuram and has in Lautaro Martinez her jewel. According to gazzetta.it, the negotiation that can lead to the Arsenal talent, Folarin Balogun in the nerazzurri. To get to the 21-year-old American, whose cost is around 40 million, however it will be necessary to convince Joaquin Correa to accept the proposals coming fromSaudi Arabia.



Read also



Giuntoli show, yes of Morata to return to Juventus. Transfer market, twist

Intrer, Demiral and Trubbin transfer market

In defense, the name of the Turkish Demiral is back in the news given that he will not end up in any exchange with West Ham to bring Scamacca to Atalanta. News about Anatoliy Trubin: the 22-year-old from Shakhtar Donets hasn’t played in the league: bench due to technical decision. Closest transfer of the goalkeeper with a contract expiring in June 2024 (and who does not want to renew)? Sommer’s second alternative remains the 24-year-old Brazilian Bento Matheus Krepski of Atletico Paranaense. In the background the opportunities from Serie A: Audero, Musso and Sepe

See also F1 | Verstappen: "Frustrated for the DRS, but what a nice ending!" Read also



De Ketelaere from Milan to Atalanta: done. The figures. The truth about Koopmeiners and Valiz alarm

Subscribe to the newsletter

