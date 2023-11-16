Genoa – «Dad my cell phone broke. Can you send me some money as I need to make an urgent payment?”. The scam message runs on Whatsapp and in recent months it has deceived dozens and dozens of mothers and fathers worried about their children. The operations center from where these online scams started was located in an attic overlooking the port in the district of Cornigliano, western city of Genoa. Here a student hacker of Ukrainian origin and his mother they orchestrated the scams.

From the three high-tech computers found and seized by the military in that house, the owl messages were sent every day with which dozens and dozens of people were robbed throughout Italy. And it also ended up among these potential victims, due to a good deal of bad luck for the hackers themselves the general commander of the Carabinieri, Teo Luzi. When that message requesting money for his son in difficulty materialized on his smartphone, the general of the force, like a good investigator, immediately realized that he could be behind a scam.

And he immediately contacted his colleagues from the Territorial Army. From the telephone number used but also from a series of investigative investigations, it was understood that the location of the message was in Genoa. And so the blitz began. The soldiers of the investigative unit of the Ligurian capital who already had an open activity on this type of scam showed up in the indicated Cornigliano attic and carried out an long and thorough search.

The main suspect is a young 21-year-old student originally from Ukraine but who has been in our country for years. He admitted to investigators that he was a «super computer savvy» but also highlighted that he had not committed any offence. And yet the police found around 25 thousand euros in cash, dozens of credit cards, fifteen latest generation mobile phones and tablets in his home.

The young man was unable to explain the reason for his possession of money and for this reason the money and all suspicious material were seized. The military, directed by Colonel Michele Lastellafor the moment they hypothesize the crime dfraud and attempted aggravated fraud. And yesterday morning they sent a detailed communication to the Public Prosecutor’s Office which necessarily opened an investigation also with the aim of validating the seizure of the money and hi-tech material.

It is not excluded that in the next few hours, however, the crime hypothesis will change and could become worse recycling. In this sense, the analysis of the current accounts whose documentation was seized from the home will be decisive.

The young hacker’s mother, a 44-year-old housewife, also originally from Ukraine but has been living in our country for some time, also ended up in trouble. According to what has been reconstructed however, the woman would have a secondary role in the story and would have been responsible, according to initial investigations, for a sort of accounting of the money earned through scams. The position of the two is being examined by the Prosecutor’s Office which will have to decide how to operate. And it is clear that the turning point in an investigation, although already started by the Genoa military, came precisely from the attempted fraud against the general commander of the force.

However, according to what was reconstructed by the military, it was precisely from the Ligurian capital that these messages were sent via Whatsapp which in recent weeks have deceived hundreds of worried fathers or mothers who rushed to pay the money for their child in alleged difficulty. At the end of the messages, in fact, the gang of hackers also indicated an IBAN of a current account in the name of a nominee to which to send the money