When Christmas approaches, scams and scams on the web also increase. The latest to come to light is a Facebook ‘post’ claiming you could win a special Primark gift bag for the holidays. The page offering the alleged promotion is called ‘Primark Fans’ and requires sharing and commenting on the post by November 16. But do not fall into the trap: the offer is not related to the chain of stores and its only objective is to get hold of your data.

To begin with, note that the page does not belong to Primark, whose Facebook page is facebook.com/primark, but was created on November 8, appropriating its image, logo and photos. The offer post is as follows: “To celebrate Christmas this year, we’ll be sending a special gift bag to everyone who shared and commented ‘Merry Christmas’ by November 16.”

After commenting on the publication, they reply indicating that to confirm the gift you have to “complete the validation process” and, once done, “it will take 48 hours to verify everything”. However, they also indicate that you will have to register on a page that in no case has to do with the official Primark website, although it also uses images and products of the company.

If you follow the process and continue to register, the page itself redirects you to another website that is not even related to the promotion of Christmas gift bags, but rather offers you the possibility of participating in the supposed raffle for a gift card. gift from H&M valued at 300 euros, for which they request your personal data.