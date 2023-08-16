Six hundred euros in advance on a total sum of one thousand to be paid for a week in an apartment by the sea in Jesolo (Venice). But then arriving on site, from Como or Treviso, with a few months old children in one’s arms, and finding the house already occupied. And the deposit evaporated as well as the holidays ruined. It happened to two families of tourists, respectively from Como and Treviso, as mentioned, who had booked their mid-August accommodation on an internet site. While an agency manages the regular rentals of the same property, unaware of everything, just as the regular tenants were unaware, who found themselves the scammed knocking on their door.

Il Gazzettino recounts the misadventure in Jesolo of two families who fell into the online trap of the fake holiday home for rent. The victims of the scam have nothing left but to look for another accommodation, with an additional expense, in order to spend a few days at the beach, which they have longed for for some time.

But from North to South, and in particular in the weeks of August, there are numerous reports of this type of scam-advertisement. Only in the last few days, similar episodes have occurred in Salento and Teramo. But the scammers didn’t get away with it.

The “sea view villa” offered for rent on the Salento coast, in the first case, was such only in photography. But the scam committed against a 50-year-old woman from Altavilla Irpina, in the province of Avellino, cost 500 euros, who had rushed to pay the deposit so as not to lose the opportunity for a convenient holiday on the renowned coast of Torre Bear in Melendugno (Lecce). The scam announcement had been published on the internet by a 50-year-old resident of Brindisi who was identified and reported by the police after the woman’s complaint.