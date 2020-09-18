Scam messages Have you received an email from Esko Kivisaari of the Financial Industry? Be careful, as the message may contain malware that steals your computer’s data

The financial industry warns of an email spreading the malware. This malware steals information and passwords on your machine, among other things.

18.9. 15:53

Finance warns of a scam email spreading Emotet malware. Messages were sent on Friday by the Executive Vice President of Finance Esko Kivisaaren on behalf of.

“If you’ve received a message, don’t open it under any circumstances!” The financial sector warns in a press release it sends.

According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, the Emotet malware is now being actively disseminated by e-mail on behalf of Finnish organizations. The purpose of the attack is to steal information about organizations.

Emotet program steal information on the machine, emails, contact lists, passwords, payment information and other data on the machine. A malicious e-mail attachment can contain a PDF or Office document that runs macros to download malware.

“Emotet can also download other malware to your computer, such as blackmail malware. Not all anti-virus programs have detected this type of malware model, ”the Cyber ​​Security Centre’s press release states.

The malware does not spread independently from one workstation to another, the Cyber ​​Security Center says. The data stolen by the program is sent to the command server. The stolen data may also contain emails whose contents the malware uses to spread.

“It forges a new email in response to an existing thread, making the fake message look credible. The fake message contains a malicious attachment. The title and content of the message can be anything, as they have been copied from the correct messages, ”the website of the Cyber ​​Security Center writes.

The Emotet malware does not spread independently from one workstation to another, but sends the stolen information to the command server. Stolen data often includes emails whose content is used by malware to spread.

The offensive campaign has been active since August 17th.