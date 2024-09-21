According to the State government, the Public Security Department identified the strategy and opened a police investigation.

The government of São Paulo warns of scammers who are using the image and voice of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), reproduced with artificial intelligence, to make false charges.

In a video circulating on the internet, it is possible to identify that the criminals reproduce a false text that says that the Procon of São Paulo determined a fine to all credit card brands, forcing them to return a cash amount to consumers who made purchases with their cards – a supposed cashback.

The scam instructs users to click on a link that simulates the Procon-SP website.

Upon accessing it, victims are tricked into providing personal and banking information under the pretext of receiving a refund.

Procon-SP and other government agencies do not run cashback campaigns for credit card purchases and recommend that any message received on this topic be reported immediately to the police.

Through the intelligence system, the Public Security Department identified the scam and opened a police investigation to determine the improper use of AI in the falsification of the governor’s voice and in the execution of the fraud. The action aims to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the cybercrime.

Occurrence report

In cases of scams using image and voice distortions by artificial intelligence, anyone can file a police report at Electronic Police Station or go to a Police Station to formalize the case. In addition to the report, the Civil Police emphasizes the importance of criminal representation by the victim, as determined by law.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.