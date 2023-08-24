FromJohannes Welte close

The simple trick worked until a camera caught it: a man faked several traffic accidents in order to cash in on the drivers.

Portoferraio – A man stands at a zebra crossing, with a small backpack on his shoulder and an electric scooter in hand. Then a car comes by and suddenly he falls dramatically – behind the car. With a surveillance video, the Carabinieri on the holiday island of Elba in Italy have convicted a fraudster.

A bordo di un monopattino simulava investimenti e poi chiedeva i then agli ignari automobilisti preoccupati. I #carabinieri di Portoferraio hanno individually and denunciato il presunto autore di numerose truffe all’Isola d’Elba pic.twitter.com/IegmHJ4vE8 — Arma dei Carabinieri (@_Carabinieri_) August 20, 2023

The investigators had been tracking the man for days, according to the broadcaster Rai received information from witnesses about the mysterious man who had always used the same scam to demand damages from unsuspecting motorists. He showed them his broken tablet after an alleged accident and immediately had the damage compensated on the spot without having to call the police or the insurance company, they say. Surveillance video captured one of the incidents.

Man fakes car accidents: The carabinieri chased the fraudster in civilian clothes

Last Saturday, the carabinieri combed the island of Elba in civilian patrol cars and discovered the man with an electric scooter in the industrial area of ​​Portoferraio, who matched the description and who is said to have just had an argument with a driver. They followed the man, who walked suspiciously along the side of the road, often looking back and slowing unusually when other vehicles passed him. When he wanted to get on a bus, the Carabinieri grabbed him. The officers found a completely damaged tablet in his backpack, the origin of which the man could not prove.

A man dropped behind cars on Elba to scam drivers. © Montage Arma dei Carabinieri/twitter, Imago/Dasha Petrenko

A subsequent check revealed that the 36-year-old Roman was a serial scammer who had faced several similar fraud charges in the Italian capital. He explained to the motorists that they had rammed his bag with the tablet with the rear view mirror, sometimes it was also about a broken watch, whereby he stole cash amounts of 300 to 400 euros, especially from senior citizens and tourists.

The scammer ripped off senior citizens and tourists in Italy for up to 400 euros

In the Carabinieri barracks, the man confessed everything. Livorno prosecutors are now investigating him for attempted fraud, vandalism and faking crimes. The alleged fraudster faces up to three years in prison. The Carabinieri of Elba are asking any victims or witnesses who have seen or heard of the alleged scammer’s actions to contact them.

Since this year, drivers in Italy have had to be more careful because the rules for drivers have been tightened massively.

