According to a report published by Bloomberg and reviewed by Sky News Arabia, the hacking operation led relatives of a family to publish a fake advertisement about a project related to cryptocurrencies.

Posts were written on Lara and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts, relating to the World Liberty Financial project, and were part of a “scam” using the former president’s name.

The X platform closed these accounts “within minutes,” according to statements by Donald Trump’s son, Eric, on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

World Liberty Financial is a digital asset initiative being promoted by the Republican presidential candidate and two of his sons, but full details have yet to be publicly announced.

The Bloomberg report revealed that the post that was deleted from Lara Trump’s “X” account said that World Liberty Financial aims to “seize power” from traditional banks and “return it to the people,” and that the goal is to “ensure that the American people have complete control over their money.”

The post included a link to an apparently fake website, decorated with images of Donald Trump.

Following the incident, the World Liberty Financial Initiative account warned: Official on the “X” platform from clicking on the links posted on the accounts of Lara and Tiffany Trump.

During his campaign to return to the White House, Donald Trump exploited the digital assets sector in search of donations and votes, vowing to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.”